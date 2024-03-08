Royal news – live: Palace speaks out on Kate health rumours as uncle criticised for ‘putting spotlight’ on her
Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith also launched attack on Meghan Markle in Celebrity Big Brother house
King Charles holds face-to-face audience with Chancellor before Budget
The palace has spoken out on rumours surrounding Kate Middleton’s health following her temporary absence from the public eye as she recovers from abdominal surgery.
As the Princess of Wales takes time away from her royal duties, rumours and unfounded conspiracy theories have gained traction online.
Referring to her husband Prince William, a royal spokesperson told People magazine: “His focus is on his work and not on social media.”
The remarks come as Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, was criticised by royal commentator Rupert Bell for “throwing more spotlight on her”.
Addressing the speculation over his niece’s health in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Mr Goldsmith told fellow contestants: “I spoke to her mum, she’s getting the best care in the world.” And when asked if the Princess would be back, he responded: “She’s amazing, she will be back, of course she will.”
On Tuesday, the 58-year-old businessman launched the first of several attacks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
He first said the Duke of Sussex could not “throw [his] family under the bus” referring to his memoir Spare and “expect to be invited round for Christmas”. Then he said the Duchess of Sussex’s entrance into the royal family had brought an extra dynamic that “puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama”.
With an embattled royal family, could Prince Harry return as the half-in, half-out Windsor?
It’s the culmination of everything they’ve been building since they cut away from the royal family in 2020. Yet the Sussexes’ newly launched website, sussex.com, suggests a couple who still haven’t fully worked out who they are.
It’s earnest and informal, with first names and laidback lifestyle images, whilst also being unashamedly regal, with a coat of arms and official titles, even though Prince Harry promised his grandmother he’d never use his royal name for commercialisation. Many royal watchers were furious to see them still brandishing their coat of arms as non-working royals – and using the wrong heraldry no less.
But it leaves the question hanging, if they are not royal, what are they? The late Queen declined Harry’s request to be a part-time royal, and yet, reading his website you’d think this is exactly what he is. Which leads to another question: in times of need, could a hybrid Harry ever work?
Read the full story here...
As Prince William is forced to pull out of the funeral of a beloved godfather due to a ‘personal matter’ and King Charles and the Princess of Wales still out of action due to medical issues, the idea of Prince Harry coming back into the family fold has been much discussed – and dismissed. But, says Anna Tyzack, there is precedent and, this time, a ‘Hybrid-Harry’ might make sense all round.
Watch - Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith claims ‘world is a safe place with Trump’
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith predicts Prince Harry will return to UK and royal family
Kate Middleton’s uncle has predicted Harry will return to the UK and the royal family in a series of fiery comments made about the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle.
Gary Goldsmith, who is the brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton, also said he believed there was a “rewrite of history saying how unhappy” the Duke of Sussex was, as the businessman opened up to fellow housemates on this year’s rebooted Celebrity Big Brother.
Speaking to Sharon Osbourne on the reality show on Tuesday, the 58-year-old said of Harry: “I think it’s really sad. At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang – he might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation, I think everyone would give him a chance.”
Read the full report here...
Palace breaks silence on Kate Middleton health conspiracy theories on social media
The Palace has broken its silence over unfounded conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s health being shared on social media.
The Princess of Wales, 42, was seen for the first time in public two days ago after she was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery in January for an unspecified condition. Gossip website TMZ snapped the princess in an Audi 4x4 near Windsor, alongside her mother Carole Middleton.
The exact details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related, and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.
Gary Goldsmith: The ups and downs of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle entering Celebrity Big Brother
The much-hyped expected entrance of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle into the Celebrity Big Brother house will likely be met with dread by the royal family’s already overloaded PR team.
It’s been an exhausting 12 months for “The Firm”, with everything from major health shocks such as King Charles’s cancer diagnosis to severe embarrassment caused by Prince Andrew’s much-publicised friendship with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
So, pictures of Gary Goldsmith, who is the brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton, picking out fancy suits in Soho ahead of Monday night’s launch of CBB on ITV will only induce shudders from those in Buckingham Palace who fear he will create more unwanted headlines.
Arguably the relaunched show’s most controversial housemate, the 58-year-old has already come under strict orders from the family, with his sister “reading the riot” act over fears he will share secrets live on television.
Read the full story here...
Cost of military aides criticised by anti-monarchists
Anti-monarchists have criticised the £500,000 spent on the royal family’s military aides last year, revealed following a Freedom of Information (FoI) request.
Graham Smith, chief executive officer of Republic, described the aides, known as equerries who are drawn from the Armed Forces, as a “disgraceful use of highly trained military personnel”.
In its response to the FoI request from Republic, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the “vast majority” of the costs would still have been incurred wherever the servicemen and women were posted.
Mr Smith said: “This is a disgraceful use of highly trained military personnel as window dressing for the King. I am calling on the military and Government to stop this practice immediately.
“We are often hearing that the military is stretched and under-staffed. With its additional commitments to Ukraine, how can the Government justify spending any of the country’s defence budget on people to open doors for Charles, Camilla and William?”
Equerries are an integral part of the offices of senior royals, with the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Royal having the aides who help organise their diaries and accompany them on official visits and overseas tours.
Some of the aides have risen to prominence after serving the royal family, with Lord Soames acting as Charles’ equerry in the early 1970s and going on to become a close friend of the King and serving as an MP for more than 30 years.
In its response to the FoI request, the MoD said it spent £506,681 on the equerries in 2023.
It added: “…you may find it helpful to note that the vast majority of costs come from fixed staff costs, which would still be incurred by the MOD regardless of where these personnel were employed.”
Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have been contacted for comment.
Watch - Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith gives cryptic answer to question on her whereabouts
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith thinks Harry and Meghan should have their titles removed
Gary Goldsmith has hit out at Meghan and Harry again - saying he thinks their royal titles should be taken away.
Kate Middleton’s uncle has criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Fern Britton asked him if Prince William was “furious” over his brother’s decision to leave his royal duties.
The younger brother of Carole Middleton has stirred feathers by making the controversial decision to feature on Celebrity Big Brother, and has since spoken out about the royal family.
Read the full story here...
Princess Diana’s brother reveals he paid sex worker £15 to lose his virginity on family holiday aged 12
Princess Diana’s brother has revealed that he paid a sex worker £15 to lose his virginity while on a family holiday to Italy at the age of 12.
Earl Charles Spencer recalls the incident in his forthcoming memoir, A Very Private School, and links it to sexual abuse he says he suffered while at boarding school in the 1970s.
The 59-year-old writes that he paid the woman with his pocket money while on a trip with his mother and stepfather, and said he did not sleep with another woman until he was 17 after it left him feeling “hollow and cold”.
Read the full story here...
Royal expert criticises Gary Goldsmith for ‘putting spotlight’ on niece Kate after surgery
A royal expert criticised Kate Middleton‘s uncle Gary Goldsmith for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother as his participation in the show would “throw more spotlight on her.”
The businessman entered the house as the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from an abdominal procedure.
Kate’s health has been subject to heavy online speculation as she takes a break from royal duties.
“I wish he wasn’t there because I think because again, it just adds to the level of speculation... the fact that he’s there, it just throws more spotlight on her,” royal commentator Rupert Bell said.
Royal expert criticises Gary Goldsmith for 'putting spotlight' on niece Kate after surgery00:51
Holly Patrick reports:
