The palace has spoken out on rumours surrounding Kate Middleton’s health following her temporary absence from the public eye as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

As the Princess of Wales takes time away from her royal duties, rumours and unfounded conspiracy theories have gained traction online.

Referring to her husband Prince William, a royal spokesperson told People magazine: “His focus is on his work and not on social media.”

The remarks come as Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, was criticised by royal commentator Rupert Bell for “throwing more spotlight on her”.

Addressing the speculation over his niece’s health in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Mr Goldsmith told fellow contestants: “I spoke to her mum, she’s getting the best care in the world.” And when asked if the Princess would be back, he responded: “She’s amazing, she will be back, of course she will.”

On Tuesday, the 58-year-old businessman launched the first of several attacks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He first said the Duke of Sussex could not “throw [his] family under the bus” referring to his memoir Spare and “expect to be invited round for Christmas”. Then he said the Duchess of Sussex’s entrance into the royal family had brought an extra dynamic that “puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama”.