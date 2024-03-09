Royal news – live: Kate Middleton continues recovery as Meghan Markle speaks out about ‘toxic’ social media
Comes as Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith shed further light on the ongoing rift between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry
King Charles holds face-to-face audience with Chancellor before Budget
Meghan Markle has spoken out against the “toxicity” of social media as she revealed she faced online abuse while pregnant.
During a keynote speech at South by Southwest (SXSW) festival to mark International Women’s Day on Friday, the Duchess of Sussex recalled the “cruel” comments aimed at her while carrying her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
On the comments she faced, the duchess said: “You just think about that, and have to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty, it’s cruel.”
Meanwhile, as the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from abdominal surgery away from the public eye, her uncle Gary Goldsmith was booted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house on Friday night.
The businessman came under scrutiny after he shed further light on the ongoing rift between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry.
He told fellow contestants on Wednesday: “He’s had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.”
The comments come as the Prince of Wales visited the Oval cricket ground, home of Surrey County Cricket Club, to celebrate the achievements of Notpla’s seaweed-based eco-packaging, which aims to reduce waste.
Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith gives cryptic answer to question on her whereabouts
Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith gave a cryptic answer to a Celebrity Big Brother housemate's question about the Princess of Wales's whereabouts. Ekin-Su Culculoglu questioned the businessman as to where his niece was amid online speculation about Kate's health. "The last thing I'm going to do... there's a kind of code of etiquette," Goldsmith told his housemate. He added: "If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion... I spoke to her mum, my sister. She's getting the best care in the world. "She's amazing. She'll be back."
Palace breaks silence on Kate Middleton health conspiracy theories on social media
The Palace has broken its silence over unfounded conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s health being shared on social media.
The Princess of Wales, 42, was seen for the first time in public two days ago after she was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery in January for an unspecified condition. Gossip website TMZ snapped the princess in an Audi 4x4 near Windsor, alongside her mother Carole Middleton.
The exact details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related, and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.
Kate’s absence from the public has led to wild and unfounded speculation on social media
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith predicts Prince Harry will return to UK and royal family

Kate Middleton’s uncle has predicted Harry will return to the UK and the royal family in a series of fiery comments made about the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle.
Gary Goldsmith, who is the brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton, also said he believed there was a “rewrite of history saying how unhappy” the Duke of Sussex was, as the businessman opened up to fellow housemates on this year’s rebooted Celebrity Big Brother.
Speaking to Sharon Osbourne on the reality show on Tuesday, the 58-year-old said of Harry: “I think it’s really sad. At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang – he might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation, I think everyone would give him a chance.”
Gary Goldsmith says duke will ‘come back and be part of the gang’ as he opens up on Celebrity Big Brother
Meghan says ‘your voice is not small, it just needs to be heard’ during speech
The Duchess of Sussex has encouraged people to use their voice “to advocate for what is right” during a discussion on the importance of representation in media and entertainment.
Meghan led a keynote speech on Friday titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On And Off The Screen which marked International Women’s Day, alongside speakers including US actress Brooke Shields.
“Your voice is not small, it just needs to be heard,” former Suits actress Meghan said, during the annual SXSW Conference.
Meghan said that when she was 11 years old she wrote to Procter & Gamble and got an advert changed from saying dish washing liquid was for women, but for people all over America.
The 42-year-old said: “It’s funny to look back at it now as it was before social media where you had a reach that was so much greater, it was just an 11-year-old with a pen and paper but goes to show if you know there is something wrong and you’re using your voice to advocate for what is right, that really land and resonate with people.”
Kate Middleton’s uncle had the ‘best of times’ on CBB
The uncle of the Princess of Wales said he had the “best of times” on Celebrity Big Brother, after his eviction.
Gary Goldsmith, wearing a denim shirt, said in his first exit interview: “This is the first television programme that I have ever done, my comfort zone is back in Slough, it took me a while to acclimatise.”
He said he was “self-doubting” when he joined the ITV show, and he should have been “more authentic”. “I could have been way more gregarious,” he said.
Speaking about his many references to the royal family, he said: “People were asking me a lot of questions specifically about that because they didn’t know what to ask me. And I did volunteer it a lot.”
“First time on TV and I cried like a baby, twice,” he said about his experience.
Duke of Edinburgh says monarchy ‘important as ever in bringing people together’
The Duke of Edinburgh has said the monarchy is “as important as ever” in “trying to bring people together”.
Edward was all smiles on Wednesday when he visited a London youth centre as the patron of London Youth.
He told the Daily Mail: “Our role – being part of the monarchy – in trying to bring people together is as important as ever, if not more so today.”
He also said that he has recently visited charities that assist refugees and new immigrants to demonstrate what the modern monarchy can do.
“I’m always intrigued that when you scratch the surface of any Brit, you find there’s usually much more to them than just, you know, ‘Made in Britain’,” the duke said.
“I think we all wonder how we can reach out to those communities who perhaps don’t always think that this, the monarchy, is something for them.”
He also said that people at family support charities were “somewhat surprised” by his visit to lend support to new Britons.
London Youth chief executive Pauline Daniyan said the duke is “incredibly supportive in terms of the work we do, generous with his time and makes things happen”.
Meghan Markle gushes over ‘incredible’ husband Prince Harry
Meghan Markle has shared some sweet remarks about her husband Prince Harry while taking the stage at the SXSW panel.
The Duchess of Sussex, 42, made an appearance on the panel in honour of International Women’s Day on Friday 8 March, alongside some famous faces, including Katie Couric and Brooke Shields. During the panel, which took place in Texas, Meghan spoke candidly about the challenges of motherhood, as she shares four-year-old son, Archie, and two-year-old daughter, Lilibet, with Harry.
While she noted that motherhood is “not perfect,” she went on to praise her husband, who was sitting in the audience at the event, for being such an amazing support system and father.
‘I’m fortunate that amongst the privileges I have in my life, I have an incredible partner,’ Duchess of Sussex says
Meghan Markle condemns ‘toxicity’ of social media in impassioned speech
Meghan Markle has decried the “toxicity” of social media during a keynote panel at the South by South West (SXSW) festival in Texas on International Women’s Day.
The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was speaking alongside broadcaster Katie Couric, The Blue Lagoon actor Brooke Shields and sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen on the panel, which was moderated by journalist Errin Haines.
Deadline reports that Markle used her time to highlight the detrimental effect social media can have on women.
The Duchess of Sussex was speaking at SXSW in Texas
Duke of Edinburgh highlights importance of diversity and inclusion in sport
The Duke of Edinburgh has stressed the importance of improving diversity and inclusion in sport, saying “there are still elements of the sporting community who still are negative about a lot of what’s going on”.
Speaking at the Community Sport and Recreation Awards in Leeds, West Yorkshire, Edward said: “We must do better to make everybody feel part of sport.”
The duke made a speech at the event organised by the Sport and Recreation Alliance at Headingley Stadium, which celebrated clubs’, organisations’ and individuals’ contributions to grassroots sport.
Dave Higgens reports:
Duke of Edinburgh highlights importance of diversity and inclusion in sport
Edward said the ‘really important thing is that sense of belonging’.
