Meghan Markle has spoken out against the “toxicity” of social media as she revealed she faced online abuse while pregnant.

During a keynote speech at South by Southwest (SXSW) festival to mark International Women’s Day on Friday, the Duchess of Sussex recalled the “cruel” comments aimed at her while carrying her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On the comments she faced, the duchess said: “You just think about that, and have to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty, it’s cruel.”

Meanwhile, as the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from abdominal surgery away from the public eye, her uncle Gary Goldsmith was booted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house on Friday night.

The businessman came under scrutiny after he shed further light on the ongoing rift between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry.

He told fellow contestants on Wednesday: “He’s had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.”

The comments come as the Prince of Wales visited the Oval cricket ground, home of Surrey County Cricket Club, to celebrate the achievements of Notpla’s seaweed-based eco-packaging, which aims to reduce waste.