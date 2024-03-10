Royal news – live: First photo of Kate released after abdominal surgery as Princess of Wales ‘eyes return’
The photo of Kate and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor earlier this week, was posted on social media to mark Mother’s Day
Meghan opens up on bullying she faced on social media while pregnant
The first official photograph of the Princess of Wales has been released since her abdominal surgery in January.
Surrounded by her three children, the image was posted online on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ X page, with a message: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”
The photo was taken by Prince William in Windsor earlier this week.
Kate has been missing from the public eye since her operation, resulting in unprecedented speculation about her whereabouts.
Till now, the Palace has not revealed the exact details of the princess’s condition but said previously it was not cancer-related, and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.
Last week, a post on the British Army website which say the Princess of Wales will attend the Trooping the Colour 2024 show on the Horse Guards Parade in London on June the 15 was retracted.
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said the princess was “doing her best to return to work” as soon as possible. It’s believed she will return to public duties after Easter.
Kate Middleton looking ‘relaxed and happy’ according to body language expert
Body language experts have had their say on the first official photograph of the Princess of Wales released since her abdominal surgery in January.
Surrounded by her three children, the photo was posted online on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ X page, with a message: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”
Speaking exclusively to FEMAIL, Judi James said that Kate Middleton, 42, style choice showed her “relaxed happiness”.
“There are so many reassuring non-verbal messages of continuity, relaxed happiness and even increasingly-restored good health here, as well as some even more telling ones of shared emotion,’ Judi said.
“The pose itself, the styling and the colours chosen, look deliberately traditional and even signature for the family.
“This is the type of photograph the Wales’s have posed for before, with heather-mix blues, greens and purple Fairisle knits and checks seeming to announce very little has changed and order and continuity has thankfully been restored,” she added.
Man arrested after crashing his vehicle into the gates of Buckingham Palace
Armed officers arrested the man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and he was taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.
Scotland Yard said his car “collided with the gates” of the royal residence at 2.30am on Saturday.
There were no reports of any injuries, a force spokesperson said, adding that inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.
Wooden scaffolding has been temporarily erected outside the King’s home as repairs take place.
Royal Family release heartbreaking photo of King Charles kissing the hand of his late mother for those missing their parent on Mother’s Day
Princess Diana’s niece has welcomed her first child with her husband Michael Lewis
Lady Kitty Spencer has announces the birth of her first child in a heartwarming Mother’s Day post.
Keeping the gender and name of the newborn secret Kitty wrote: “It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today”.
Lady Katherine “Kitty” Eleanor Spencer, a niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, married fashion businessman Michael Lewis in 2021.
The aristocrat is the eldest child of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and Victoria Lockwood. She has been a professional model since 2015, when she debuted in the December issue of Tatler.
Kate Middleton not expected to return to royal duties before Easter
Details of the Princess of Wales’ condition have not been revealed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.
The 42-year-old future queen was last pictured in public during a Christmas Day walk in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Kate is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter, and William, 41, had temporarily stepped back from his royal role to juggle caring for her and their children.
He carried out his first public engagements since her surgery in early February.
Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, were expected to be hands-on in helping the Waleses.
Watch: Moment car driven into Buckingham Palace gates as loud bang heard
A driver rammed his vehicle into the gates of Buckingham Palace last night (Saturday 9 March), footage shows.
Dramatic footage shows armed police surrounding the driver who is on his knees while yelling “keep your hands on your head”.
Officers swooped in after the vehicle ploughed into the main entrance gates of the royal residence in Westminster, central London.
The Met Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
A witness to the incident, who wished to remain anonymous, said he watched the scene unfold around 2:30am after hearing “a loud bang”.
“I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace,” he said.
He added: “Police were on the scene pretty quickly – and they got the man out and arrested him.”
Meghan Markle condemns ‘toxicity’ of social media in impassioned speech
Meghan Markle has decried the “toxicity” of social media during a keynote panel at the South by South West (SXSW) festival in Texas on International Women’s Day.
The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was speaking alongside broadcaster Katie Couric, The Blue Lagoon actor Brooke Shields and sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen on the panel, which was moderated by journalist Errin Haines.
Deadline reports that Markle used her time to highlight the detrimental effect social media can have on women.
Meghan Markle condemns ‘toxicity’ of social media in impassioned speech
The Duchess of Sussex was speaking at SXSW in Texas
New images of Duke of Edinburgh with his dogs released for 60th birthday
The King has given his brother the Duke of Edinburgh the highest honour in Scotland as four new images of him are released to celebrate his 60th birthday.
Prince Edward was handed the Order of the Thistle as a personal gift from the King which did not require prime ministerial advice.
The three other new recipients of the order are anthropologist Professor Dame Sue Black, distinguished lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy and Scotland’s first black professor, Sir Geoff Palmer.
New images of Duke of Edinburgh with his dogs released for 60th birthday
Prince Edward, handed the Order of the Thistle, said the monarchy is ‘as important as ever’
