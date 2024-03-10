✕ Close Meghan opens up on bullying she faced on social media while pregnant

The first official photograph of the Princess of Wales has been released since her abdominal surgery in January.

Surrounded by her three children, the image was posted online on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ X page, with a message: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

The photo was taken by Prince William in Windsor earlier this week.

Kate has been missing from the public eye since her operation, resulting in unprecedented speculation about her whereabouts.

Till now, the Palace has not revealed the exact details of the princess’s condition but said previously it was not cancer-related, and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

Last week, a post on the British Army website which say the Princess of Wales will attend the Trooping the Colour 2024 show on the Horse Guards Parade in London on June the 15 was retracted.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said the princess was “doing her best to return to work” as soon as possible. It’s believed she will return to public duties after Easter.