The Princess of Wales did not want her husband by her side in the video revealing her cancer diagnosis for personal reasons, according to reports.

Sitting on a bench surrounded by greenery on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Kate cut a lone figure as she told the world that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

As many wondered why Prince William was not in the emotional video, a palace source told People: “It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own.”

However, Kate did refer to her husband in the two-minute address, as she said: “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The palace insider said the Prince of Wales has been “supporting throughout,” adding: “William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January.”

As a series of health scares rock the royal family, both the King and the Princess of Wales have stepped back from public duties.

The Queen represented King Charles today at the historic Royal Maundy service at Worcester Cathedral, which he missed with “great sadness” as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.