Kate Middleton cancer news: Princess of Wales didn’t want William in her video for ‘personal’ reasons
The King stressed the importance of friendship and caring for each other in an audio address as the royal family faces a double health scare
The Princess of Wales did not want her husband by her side in the video revealing her cancer diagnosis for personal reasons, according to reports.
Sitting on a bench surrounded by greenery on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Kate cut a lone figure as she told the world that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
As many wondered why Prince William was not in the emotional video, a palace source told People: “It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own.”
However, Kate did refer to her husband in the two-minute address, as she said: “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”
The palace insider said the Prince of Wales has been “supporting throughout,” adding: “William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January.”
As a series of health scares rock the royal family, both the King and the Princess of Wales have stepped back from public duties.
The Queen represented King Charles today at the historic Royal Maundy service at Worcester Cathedral, which he missed with “great sadness” as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.
Some cancer patients can find it hard to tell family and friends
Ever since Anthony Bridges found out he had prostate cancer six years ago, he hasn’t stopped talking about it. He told his Facebook friends immediately.
Now, the 68-year-old man from Georgia spends time working with others to encourage other men to talk to their doctor about getting screened.
Not everyone is as eager to share, for cultural or privacy reasons — or because they just don’t want to talk about it. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin kept his prostate cancer quiet, including from President Joe Biden. And more recently, Kate, Princess of Wales, waited weeks before publicly disclosing her cancer.
Princess of Wales: Kate Middleton and her life throughout the years
Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton in January 1982 in Reading, England, the former Kate Middleton grew up in a well-to-do neighbourhood in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and has two siblings, Pippa, 39, and James, 35.
She is the eldest of the three, shared by parents Michael and Carole Middleton – a former flight dispatcher and flight attendant at British Airways who went on to found Party Pieces, a company selling supplies for children’s parties, in 1987.
Although they had ties to members of the royal family and members of the British aristocracy, the Middletons themselves have no aristocratic background, and the British press often referred to Kate as a “commoner” marrying into royalty.
Everything you need to know about the Princess of Wales
Mother-of-three reveals she is battling cancer following weeks of frenzied speculation over health
William and Kate ‘not interested in drama’ of Harry visit amid cancer treatment
A friend of Prince William and Princess Kate has said the royal couple are not keen on the “drama” that a visit by Prince Harry would bring.
According to a report in the Daily Beast, the unidentified friend of the couple said they had been “clear they want peace and quiet... A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that”.
Another friend of William and Kate was quoted as saying that “they have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie”.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not told about Kate’s cancer diagnosis before public announcement
The British royal family learns that if you don't fill an information vacuum, someone else will
A media frenzy was born on Feb. 27, when the hashtag #WhereIsKate exploded online with speculation about the whereabouts of Britain’s Princess of Wales. It opened a rabbit hole of amateur detective work, memes, bizarre theories and jokes — mixed with genuine concern about Kate’s health — into which thousands of people descended until her announcement last week that she was recovering from cancer.
The episode offered the royal family — and everyone else — a lesson in the modern world of online media: If your silence leaves an information vacuum, others will rush to fill it. And the results may be messy.
“The royal family’s mantra is never complain, never explain,” said Ellie Hall, a journalist who specializes in covering Britain’s king and his court. “That really doesn’t work in a digital age. It doesn’t take much to get the crazy things going.”
The British royal family learned the hard way: in the modern media world, if you don't fill an information vacuum, others will fill it for you, and it's not likely to be pretty
King Charles III and Queen Camilla to attend Easter Sunday service in Windsor
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, Buckingham Palace officials said.
The appearance will be the first major event for Charles, 75, since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.
Officials said Tuesday Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by other members of the royal family at the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel.
Buckingham Palace officials say King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday
King Charles stresses importance of kindness as he skips pre-Easter service amid cancer treatment
King Charles III on Thursday stressed the importance of friendship and acts of caring in a recorded message delivered to a traditional pre-Easter church service, which the monarch skipped as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.
Queen Camilla represented her husband during the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral, presenting bags of specially minted coins to people being honored for public service. The event is held every year on the Thursday before Easter, known as Maundy Thursday in Britain.
King Charles III stressed the importance of friendship and acts of caring in a recorded message delivered to a traditional pre-Easter church service, which the monarch skipped as he undergoes cancer treatment
‘Kate will be thrilled’: Queen Camilla receives posters sending love to the Princess of Wales
The Queen said the Princess of Wales “will be thrilled” after she received posters with messages of love to Kate from the public.
Camilla was greeted by thousands of well-wishers during a visit to a farmers’ market in Shrewsbury town centre on Wednesday.
As the Queen did her walkabout, two young girls handed her posters decorated with stars and hearts with a message: “Send love to Kate.”
The Queen promised the Princess of Wales would receive the touching tokens of love and support
The vital lesson William and Harry should learn from history
A new biography of George VI and Elizabeth draws inevitable similarities between the destructive influence of Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle on monarchy then and now.
But, argues Anna Pasternak, the past tells us it’s the relationship between the future king and his brother we should really be concerned about...
As the nation steadies itself after learning the devastating news that the Princess of Wales is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis, rarely has a more opportune moment presented itself to heal rifts.
Pain and hurt has no privilege and a serious illness is a poignant reminder for any family that life is too precious to bear grudges.
A new biography of George VI and Elizabeth draws inevitable similarities between the destructive influence of Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle on monarchy then and now. But, argues Anna Pasternak, the past tells us it’s the relationship between the future king and his brother we should really be concerned about...
Queen’s two-word response when asked how she is amid King’s cancer diagnosis
The Queen said she is “still standing” when a well-wisher asked her how she is amid the King’s cancer diagnosis during a visit to Shrewsbury on Wednesday, 27 March.
Camilla was greeted by huge crowds during a visit to a farmers’ market in the town centre.
She also stopped to say hello to ten-year-old Harriet and Lois Waterston, aged six, who gave her posters they had made saying “send our love to Kate”.
Camilla’s visit to Shrewsbury was her first royal engagement with members of the public since the monarchy’s double cancer scare.
Blake Lively and Owen Jones among celebrities apologising for Kate Middleton conspiracy jokes
Celebrities and public figures have shared their regret for partaking in online “Where’s Kate?” speculation following the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis.
In an emotional video released on Friday, Kate Middleton revealed that she’d been undergoing chemotherapy after major abdominal surgery in January led to a cancer diagnosis.
Actor Blake Lively was one of the first to express regret, referring to a now-deleted post that seemingly poked fun at Kate posting an edited picture of her family for Mother’s Day.
Celebrities and social media users have shown remorse for joining in on ‘Katespiracy’
