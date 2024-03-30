✕ Close The Crown cannot be blamed for Princess Kate conspiracy theories, says Jonathan Pryce

King Charles is due to attend an Easter Sunday service as part of his first public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer but the Princess of Wales is not expected to go along.

Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to sit away from the rest of the congregation in a bid to protect the monarch’s health when they attend the service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle this weekend.

In previous years, the King and his wife have been joined at the event by Princess Anne and husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Prince William and Kate are not expected to attend this year amid the duchess’s own cancer diagnosis and treatment.

It came as a palace source explained why Prince William had not appeared in Kate’s emotional video in which she announced her diagnosis. They said: “It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own.”