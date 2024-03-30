Kate Middleton cancer news: Princess of Wales to skip Easter service as Charles ‘sits away’ from Royal Family
King Charles and Queen Camilla will sit apart from the main congregation at St. George’s Chapel’s Easter service
King Charles is due to attend an Easter Sunday service as part of his first public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer but the Princess of Wales is not expected to go along.
Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to sit away from the rest of the congregation in a bid to protect the monarch’s health when they attend the service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle this weekend.
In previous years, the King and his wife have been joined at the event by Princess Anne and husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
Prince William and Kate are not expected to attend this year amid the duchess’s own cancer diagnosis and treatment.
It came as a palace source explained why Prince William had not appeared in Kate’s emotional video in which she announced her diagnosis. They said: “It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own.”
Kate handled cancer diagnosis ‘incredibly well’ says uncle Gary Goldsmith
Former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Gary Goldsmith told De Viernes that he had not been in contact with the Princess of Wales.
He said: “I have been in touch with my sister Carol to make sure my niece is okay. I thought Kate handled it incredibly well, especially in such a difficult and tricky situation.”
“I don’t know anybody else who’s had to deal with something like that, deal with their children and then have to offer explanations to the national and international media in such a public scenario. She did it beautifully. It was handled very well, she was honest and transparent and it does feel like she’s on the mend and it’s all preventive.”
“But it’s hard to imagine that they haven’t been affected by so many comments and conspiracy theories. I have sent messages to Kate so she knows what I feel and the love I have for her.”
Kate’s diagnosis prompts surge in NHS and cancer charity website visits
The Princess of Wales’ brave decision to reveal her cancer diagnosis has prompted a huge surge in visits to cancer charity websites and the NHS.
In a video statement issued on Friday evening, Kate announced that she had begun preventative chemotherapy and told other cancer patients: “You are not alone.”
Following her announcement, visits to the NHS website’s cancer information page increased by nearly five-fold, while Macmillan and Cancer Reasearch UK also saw a huge surge in online traffic.
Kate’s diagnosis prompts surge in NHS and cancer charity website visits
Macmillan reported 100,000 online visits to their information pages, while the NHS saw their traffic increase by five-fold
The British royal family learns that if you don't fill an information vacuum, someone else will
A media frenzy was born on Feb. 27, when the hashtag #WhereIsKate exploded online with speculation about the whereabouts of Britain’s Princess of Wales. It opened a rabbit hole of amateur detective work, memes, bizarre theories and jokes — mixed with genuine concern about Kate’s health — into which thousands of people descended until her announcement last week that she was recovering from cancer.
The episode offered the royal family — and everyone else — a lesson in the modern world of online media: If your silence leaves an information vacuum, others will rush to fill it. And the results may be messy.
“The royal family’s mantra is never complain, never explain,” said Ellie Hall, a journalist who specializes in covering Britain’s king and his court. “That really doesn’t work in a digital age. It doesn’t take much to get the crazy things going.”
The British royal family learns that if you don't fill an information vacuum, someone else will
The British royal family learned the hard way: in the modern media world, if you don't fill an information vacuum, others will fill it for you, and it's not likely to be pretty
King Charles to sit away from family at Easter Sunday Service
King Charles is reportedly going to sit away from the royal family at tomorrow’s Easter Sunday service.
The appearance will be the first major event for Charles, 75, since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.
Officials said other members of the royal family will attend the service at St. George’s Chapel, however The Telegraph reported he would be sat away from them.
A source told the paper that the King’s medical team agreed the arrangement to protect his health, and that he and the Queen will be seated slightly away from others in attendance.
Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed which members of the Royal family will attend.
Royal pictures of the week so far
Watch: King Charles stresses importance of kindness as he skips pre-Easter service amid cancer treatment
King Charles on Thursday stressed the importance of friendship and acts of caring in a recorded message delivered to a traditional pre-Easter church service, which the monarch skipped as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.
Queen Camilla represented her husband during the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral, presenting bags of specially minted coins to people being honored for public service. The event is held every year on the Thursday before Easter, known as Maundy Thursday in Britain.
Princess of Wales: Kate Middleton and her life throughout the years
Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton in January 1982 in Reading, England, the former Kate Middleton grew up in a well-to-do neighbourhood in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and has two siblings, Pippa, 39, and James, 35.
She is the eldest of the three, shared by parents Michael and Carole Middleton – a former flight dispatcher and flight attendant at British Airways who went on to found Party Pieces, a company selling supplies for children’s parties, in 1987.
Although they had ties to members of the royal family and members of the British aristocracy, the Middletons themselves have no aristocratic background, and the British press often referred to Kate as a “commoner” marrying into royalty.
Everything you need to know about the Princess of Wales
Mother-of-three reveals she is battling cancer following weeks of frenzied speculation over health
ICYMI: Prince Harry costs taxpayer more than £500,000 after failed legal bid to resinstate police protection
The Duke of Sussex is understood to have cost the taxpayer more than £500,000 following his failed legal bid to overturn a Home Office decision which denies him the right to automatic police protection.
Figures obtained by the Telegraph via a Freedom of Information request show that the total cost incurred by Prince Harry fighting two separate judicial review claims reached £514,128.
This included more than £180,000 for counsel, £320,000 for the Government Legal Department, £2,300 in court fees and almost £10,000 in e-disclosure.
Harry was challenging a February 2020 order by the Royal And VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) that scaled back his security detail after he infamously quit the royal family and relocated to the US in 2020.
King to attend Easter Sunday service
King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, Buckingham Palace officials said.
The appearance will be the first major event for Charles, 75, since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.
Officials said Tuesday Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by other members of the royal family at the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel.
It is not immediately known which other members of the royal family will attend Sunday’s service, but Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who announced last week that she is also undergoing cancer treatment, are not expected to attend.
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand could benefit royal family, expert says
Royal experts have said that Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand could benefit the royal family if it is successful.
The Duchess of Sussex took many by surprise by launching a new lifestyle brand earlier this month, complete with a social media page and a website.
The Duchess of Sussex’s newest venture, American Riviera Orchard, hit the internet on 14 March, and set tongues wagging with people trying to figure out what the brand will provide.
Fans have guessed that American Riviera Orchard will be a lifestyle and wellness platform similar to Goop, established by Gwyneth Paltrow in 2008.
Royal expert Richard Eden said: “Frankly, it would be great if it’s a success.”
Speaking on the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential he explained: “If Harry and Meghan can make lots of money from this brand American Riviera Orchard they won’t need to be giving Netflix shows and interviews and books writing all about their links with the Royal family. So I say good luck to them.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies