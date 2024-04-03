Kate Middleton cancer news: Harry’s ‘true feelings’ over Princess’s diagnosis announcement revealed
Charles went on a surprise walkabout to greet members of the public after the Easter Sunday service
Prince Harry likely ‘feels more spare than ever’ in the wake of Kate’s public cancer announcement, a royal author has said.
The Princess of Wales revealed her diagnosis to the world on 22 March, however it is understood neither Harry nor Meghan were told of the announcement ahead of time, laying bare the extent of the royal rift.
Shortly after Kate’s brave video message was broadcast, the Sussexes shared a message of support to their in-laws and reportedly reached out in private.
Royal author Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: "Harry is the self-identifying royal 'Spare'. And in the wake of his sister-in-law's health revelations, I expect he feels more spare than ever."
Amid concerns of a growing rift, there is speculation Harry will visit his brother William when he returns to the UK this May to host an event for the Invictus games.
Dr Dunlop said she felt compassion for the couple, who left their royal duties in exchange for a life in California in 2020.
She added: “No, they don't have cancer, and yes, they have been publicly critical of the British Royal Family. But in our own families, how many of us hold back our feelings on the off-chance a sibling or sister-in-law might get sick?”
What is preventative chemotherapy? Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment explained
The Princess of Wales has announced in a statement that she has been diagnosed with cancer after an incidental finding following abdominal surgery.
Kate Middleton also said she was undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy.
Chemotherapy is a term used to describe the treatment of someone diagnosed with cancer and is used to kill cancerous cells – although Kate specifically used the term preventative chemotherapy.
In a statement, she said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.
“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”
Read the full piece here:
What is preventative chemotherapy? Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment explained
The princess said she was undergoing ‘preventative chemotherapy’ after revealing she had been diagnosed with cancer
Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith praises handling of cancer diagnosis
Gary Goldsmith, Kate’s maternal uncle, has praised the Princess of Wales for her adept handling of her cancer diagnosis announcement in an interview with the Spanish show ¡De Viernes!.
“I have been in touch with my sister Carole [Middleton] to make sure my niece is okay. I thought Kate handled it incredibly well, especially in such a difficult and tricky situation.
“I don’t know anybody else who’s had to deal with something like that, deal with their children and then have to offer explanations to the national and international media in such a public scenario.”
He continued: “It’s hard to imagine that they haven’t been affected by so many comments and conspiracy theories. I have sent messages to Kate so she knows what I feel and the love I have for her.”
Carole Middleton: The quiet driving force keeping Kate and William’s family together
Carole Middleton has been the crucial bond holding the Waleses together following Kate’s cancer diagnosis, a source close to the family has revealed.
The mother-of-three has been praised for playing a vital role behind the scenes for the Prince and Princess of Wales during what has been one of the royal family’s most turbulent periods in recent times.
A source close to the Middletons told The Independent: “Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty.
Read the full article here:
Carole Middleton: The force keeping Waleses together after Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Exclusive: Princess of Wales’s mother praised for playing vital role behind scenes
Global photo agency explains editor’s note on Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis video
Visual media agency Getty Images has been forced to explain why it added an editor’s note to the video in which the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.
The note was spotted on Monday and immediately sparked a reaction online, coming after recent controversies regarding the release of edited photos by the royal family. A Mother’s Day photo of Kate with her children was withdrawn by international agencies as the palace admitted it had been digitally altered.
The new note, placed on Getty’s version of the video in which Kate told the nation about her cancer diagnosis, read: “This handout clip was provided by a third-party organisation and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.”
Read the full article here:
Global photo agency explains editor’s note on Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis video
Getty Images says footage ‘may not adhere’ to its editorial policy days after Kate shares cancer news
King Charles will open Balmoral to the public for the first time in history
The King’s Scottish residence will open for the first time this summer for members of the public to explore the royal rooms at Balmoral.
Experienced guides will take small groups around several rooms used by Charles and Queen Camilla, as part of his desire to make the royal residences more accessible to the public.
One source noted that Balmoral has not been built to accommodate large-scale tour guides, unlike other tourist attractions such as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.
The month-long summer programme is expected to be a trial period, with estate staff taking note of the impact increased footfall has on the historic building, which was bought by Queen Victoria in 1852.
The public will now be able to access the green drawing room where the late Queen Elizabeth II met Liz Truss, the family dining room, the library and the pages’ lobby.
Read the full piece here:
King Charles will open Balmoral to the public for the first time in history
Tickets will cost £100 or £150 if afternoon is included
What next for the royal family
While nothing is in the public diary for King Charles, there are a number of other engagements involving Princess Anne and Sophie, Durches of Edinburgh, in the coming weeks:
- 6 April - Princess Anne at 40th aniversary event for Working Clumber Spaniel Society at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire
- 8 April - Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attending the Wallace Collection Director’s Dinner at Hertford House in London
- 9 April - Princess Anne at St Olave’s Church Rededication Service on the occasion of its 70th anniversary in London
- 9 April - Princess Anne opening the Tideway public open space in Chelsea Quay, London
- 10 April - Princess Anne visiting HMS Venturer at Rosyth Royal Dockyard in Fife
- 10 April - Princess Anne visiting Trawden Community Projects in Colne, Lancashire
King Charles will open Balmoral to the public for the first time in history
The King’s Scottish residence will open for the first time this summer for members of the public to explore the royal rooms at Balmoral.
Experienced guides will take small groups around several rooms used by Charles and Queen Camilla, as part of his desire to make the royal residences more accessible to the public.
One source noted that Balmoral has not been built to accommodate large-scale tour guides, unlike other tourist attractions such as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.
The month-long summer programme is expected to be a trial period, with estate staff taking note of the impact increased footfall has on the historic building, which was bought by Queen Victoria in 1852.
The public will now be able to access the green drawing room where the late Queen Elizabeth II met Liz Truss, the family dining room, the library and the pages’ lobby.
Carole Middleton: The quiet driving force keeping Kate and William’s family together
Carole Middleton has been the crucial bond holding the Waleses together following Kate’s cancer diagnosis, a source close to the family has revealed.
The mother-of-three has been praised for playing a vital role behind the scenes for the Prince and Princess of Wales during what has been one of the royal family’s most turbulent periods in recent times.
A source close to the Middletons told The Independent: “Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty.
Read the full article here:
Carole Middleton: The force keeping Waleses together after Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Exclusive: Princess of Wales’s mother praised for playing vital role behind scenes
Prince Harry will ‘have some explaining to do’ if he doesn’t return to UK, expert says
Harry is scheduled to return to the UK next month but if plans fall through ‘he will have some explaining to do’, claims a royal expert.
The Duke of Sussex is set to arrive from California to speak at a special service for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral next month.
Royal expert, Tom Quinn, said it is likely Harry will stick to schedule and return to home soil to avoid speculation he is avoiding his brother out of awkwardness.
He told the Mirror: “Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May – it’s his baby.
“If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it’s because he doesn’t want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him.”
Andy Cohen apologises for spreading Kate Middleton conspiracy theories
Bravo host Andy Cohen is the latest star to apologise for joking about Kate Middleton’s whereabouts following the revelation of her cancer diagnosis.
In a video released on 22 March, the Princess of Wales revealed that she had been undergoing chemotherapy in the wake of major abdominal surgery in January. Following the operation, cancer cells were found in subsequent tests.
At the time, Kate’s condition was not disclosed to the public, and the release of a photoshopped image of the princess and her children exacerbated the spread of conspiracy theories speculating on the reason behind her low profile.
Read the full article here:
Andy Cohen apologises for spreading Kate Middleton conspiracy theories
‘Watch What Happens Live’ host had joined the frenzy of Kate rumours and conspiracy theories during her absence from public life
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies