Prince Harry likely ‘feels more spare than ever’ in the wake of Kate’s public cancer announcement, a royal author has said.

The Princess of Wales revealed her diagnosis to the world on 22 March, however it is understood neither Harry nor Meghan were told of the announcement ahead of time, laying bare the extent of the royal rift.

Shortly after Kate’s brave video message was broadcast, the Sussexes shared a message of support to their in-laws and reportedly reached out in private.

Royal author Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: "Harry is the self-identifying royal 'Spare'. And in the wake of his sister-in-law's health revelations, I expect he feels more spare than ever."

Amid concerns of a growing rift, there is speculation Harry will visit his brother William when he returns to the UK this May to host an event for the Invictus games.

Dr Dunlop said she felt compassion for the couple, who left their royal duties in exchange for a life in California in 2020.

She added: “No, they don't have cancer, and yes, they have been publicly critical of the British Royal Family. But in our own families, how many of us hold back our feelings on the off-chance a sibling or sister-in-law might get sick?”