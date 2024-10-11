Kate Middleton made a surprise joint appearance with Prince William ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise joint appearance with Prince William to meet the bereaved families of the Southport attacks today.

Marking their first joint engagement since Kate’s cancer treatment, the couple privately met the bereaved families in Merseyside.

The Princess is said to have attended because she wanted to show her “support, empathy and compassion to the local community”.

As well as meeting with the victim’s families, Kate spoke to first responders and the dance teacher who was present at the July attack.

Meanwhile, King Charles has issued a statement expressing his “greatest sadness” after the death of inspirational Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert.

Ms Ebert won global praise for speaking out about her experience of Auschwitz, where she lost her mother, younger sister, and brother to the gas chambers.

She passed away peacefully at the age of 100 yesterday (10 October), having previously met the King in 2022 after he commissioned a portrait of her.

The monarch said: “It was with the greatest sadness that I heard this morning the news of Lily Ebert’s death.

“As a survivor of the unmentionable horrors of the Holocaust, I am so proud that she later found a home in Britain where she continued to tell the world of the horrendous atrocities she had witnessed.

“Her extraordinary resilience and courage [are] an example to us all, which will never be forgotten.”