Kate Middleton cancer news: Harry and Meghan’s rift with William revealed as devastated Carole ‘needs support’
Meghan is waiting on Kate to make the first move, according to reports
The Duchess of Sussex wants an apology from Kate before considering ending the rift that has torn the royal family apart, a palace expert has claimed.
According to Tom Quinn, Meghan Markle wants her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, to make the first move in repairing their fractured relationship – but may be waiting some while.
Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world on 22 March, however it is understood neither Harry nor Meghan were told of the announcement ahead of time, laying bare the extent of the fallout.
Quinn the Mirror: “Kate definitely doesn’t want an apology, but Meghan definitely does. William just thinks the whole thing is a storm in a teacup and can’t understand why his brother can’t get over the sort of spat that many brothers have to go through.”
Quinn also revealed Kate and William were more eager to make amends than the Sussexes: "Kate and William are far more enthusiastic about trying for a reconciliation than the Sussexes.
Meanwhile, Kate’s “desperately upset” mother Carole needs the nation’s sympathies, says BBC’s ex royal correspondent.
Jennie Bond told the Mirror: “We should also spare a thought for another mother in this. Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole’s little girl.”
Andy Cohen apologises for spreading Kate Middleton conspiracy theories
Bravo host Andy Cohen is the latest star to apologise for joking about Kate Middleton’s whereabouts following the revelation of her cancer diagnosis.
In a video released on 22 March, the Princess of Wales revealed that she had been undergoing chemotherapy in the wake of major abdominal surgery in January. Following the operation, cancer cells were found in subsequent tests.
At the time, Kate’s condition was not disclosed to the public, and the release of a photoshopped image of the princess and her children exacerbated the spread of conspiracy theories speculating on the reason behind her low profile.
“I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate,” Cohen, 55, said on Monday’s broadcast of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live.
“I think someone on Sky News called me a numpty, and they were right. I wish I had kept my mouth shut.”
Andy Cohen apologises for spreading Kate Middleton conspiracy theories
‘Watch What Happens Live’ host had joined the frenzy of Kate rumours and conspiracy theories during her absence from public life
Step inside Balmoral: King Charles to open residence to public with tour and afternoon tea starting at £100
The King’s Scottish residence will open for the first time this summer for members of the public to explore the royal rooms at Balmoral.
Experienced guides will take small groups around several rooms used by Charles and Queen Camilla, as part of his desire to make the royal residences more accessible to the public.
One source noted that Balmoral has not been built to accommodate large-scale tour guides, unlike other tourist attractions such as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.
King Charles will open Balmoral to the public for the first time in history
Tickets will cost £100 or £150 if afternoon is included
Meghan reads to children during hospital visit in first public appearance since Kate’s cancer diagnosis
The Duchess of Sussex read to children at a hospital in Los Angeles in her first public appearance since the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis was disclosed.
Meghan, 42, who lives in the state with Prince Harry and their children, had youngsters “laughing and singing” as she got into character “with every page she read,” a statement from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles read.
The duchess visited the hospital on 21 March to lead a “Literally Healing” session.
It comes after Harry and Meghan issued a short statement of support to Kate, wishing her “health and healing”.
Meghan reads to children in first public appearance since Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Global photo agency explains editor’s note on Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis video
Visual media agency Getty Images has been forced to explain why it added an editor’s note to the video in which the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.
The note was spotted on Monday and immediately sparked a reaction online, coming after recent controversies regarding the release of edited photos by the royal family. A Mother’s Day photo of Kate with her children was withdrawn by international agencies as the palace admitted it had been digitally altered.
The new note, placed on Getty’s version of the video in which Kate told the nation about her cancer diagnosis, read: “This handout clip was provided by a third-party organisation and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.”
Global photo agency explains editor’s note on Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis video
Getty Images says footage ‘may not adhere’ to its editorial policy days after Kate shares cancer news
Prince Harry could ‘look down’ on some aspects of Meghan’s brand, royal expert claims
Prince Harry would feel ‘uncomfortable’ about some aspects of Meghan’s lifestyle brand.
The Duchess of Sussex launched her new business venture American Riviera Orchard last month in a surprise return to Instagram.
According to a report from Page Six, Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard will focus on home, garden, food, and general lifestyle content. The brand will also reportedly sell a variety of home goods, such as cookbooks, foods, and kitchenware.
The brand name “American Riviera Orchard” is likely a nod to her newfound home in Santa Barbara, California - which has long been hailed as the “American Riviera” for its temperate climate, landscapes, and its “robust food and wine culture,” according to Travel and Leisure.
Quinn told The Mirror: “Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea – he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes.
“But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils.”
I’ve spent years trying to unravel boarding school damage
It is well known that British boarding schools are favoured by the aristocracy and deemed to confer social advantage on their alumni. It is also widely acknowledged that some have historically fostered a tradition of brutality and emotional deprivation among their pupils, with long-lasting effects.
One only needs to look at the beatings, humiliation and loss of self-worth suffered by the victims of Edinburgh Academy teacher John Brownlee that emerged this week to see how harrowing and life-changing an experience it can be.
With the recent publication of Charles Spencer’s courageous memoir A Very Private School, came renewed debate around the neglect and privations that have haunted generations of children who were abandoned at the age of seven or eight to a childhood of institutional care.
I’ve spent years trying to unravel the damage of ‘boarding school syndrome’
Both Charles Spencer and BBC presenter Nicky Campbell have recently talked about the sadistic cruelty they experienced as children at their independent schools. As a teacher from the Edinburgh Academy is convicted of “cruel and unnatural acts”, psychotherapist Joy Schaverien reflects on the devastating consequences for pupils who can suffer from ‘boarding school syndrome’ all their adult lives
Carole Middleton: The quiet driving force keeping Kate and William’s family together
Carole Middleton has been the crucial bond holding the Waleses together following Kate’s cancer diagnosis, a source close to the family has revealed.
The mother-of-three has been praised for playing a vital role behind the scenes for the Prince and Princess of Wales during what has been one of the royal family’s most turbulent periods in recent times.
A source close to the Middletons told The Independent: “Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty.
Carole Middleton: The force keeping Waleses together after Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Exclusive: Princess of Wales’s mother praised for playing vital role behind scenes
The vital lesson William and Harry should learn from history
As the nation steadies itself after learning the devastating news that the Princess of Wales is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis, rarely has a more opportune moment presented itself to heal rifts. Pain and hurt has no privilege and a serious illness is a poignant reminder for any family that life is too precious to bear grudges.
While Harry and Meghan are said to have heard the news of their sister-in-law the same way as the rest of us, Prince Harry has reportedly been messaging his brother William ever since. It could be the first sign of a fraternal thaw after the long silence that has ensued after the upset that Harry’s accusations have caused for the last couple of years.
William and Harry and the history lesson they need to get back on track
A new biography of George VI and Elizabeth draws inevitable similarities between the destructive influence of Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle on monarchy then and now. But, argues Anna Pasternak, the past tells us it’s the relationship between the future king and his brother we should really be concerned about...
Andy Cohen apologises for spreading Kate Middleton conspiracy theories
‘Watch What Happens Live’ host had joined the frenzy of Kate rumours and conspiracy theories during her absence from public life
