The Duchess of Sussex wants an apology from Kate before considering ending the rift that has torn the royal family apart, a palace expert has claimed.

According to Tom Quinn, Meghan Markle wants her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, to make the first move in repairing their fractured relationship – but may be waiting some while.

Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world on 22 March, however it is understood neither Harry nor Meghan were told of the announcement ahead of time, laying bare the extent of the fallout.

Quinn the Mirror: “Kate definitely doesn’t want an apology, but Meghan definitely does. William just thinks the whole thing is a storm in a teacup and can’t understand why his brother can’t get over the sort of spat that many brothers have to go through.”

Quinn also revealed Kate and William were more eager to make amends than the Sussexes: "Kate and William are far more enthusiastic about trying for a reconciliation than the Sussexes.

Meanwhile, Kate’s “desperately upset” mother Carole needs the nation’s sympathies, says BBC’s ex royal correspondent.

Jennie Bond told the Mirror: “We should also spare a thought for another mother in this. Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole’s little girl.”