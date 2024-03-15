Royal news - live: Kate photo editing crisis deepens as Kensington Palace ‘no longer a trusted source’
Palace refuses to release original unedited picture despite pressure to repair PR damage
Kensington Palace ‘can no longer be trusted’, claims a global news agency director, deepening the photo-editing crisis.
Phil Chetwynd, the global news director of Agence France-Press (AFP), hit out at the palace in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s The Media Show.
When asked if they were “a trusted source”, he responded: “No, absolutely not. Like with anything, when you’re let down by a source the bar is raised.”
It comes after controversy sparked by the revelation that Kate Middleton had edited a family photograph shared on behalf of the Cambridges on Mother’s Day leading to agencies pulling the shot and the Princess of Wales made a public apology.
Mr Chetwynd shared how agencies consulted together to decide how to react and requested the original photograph from the Palace, but he claimed they did not reply- so they killed the picture.
Removing photographs is “rare occurrence” and even rarer when it comes to removal on the basis of manipulation, Mr Chetwynd added.
He added: “The previous kills have been from the North Korean news agency or the Iranian news agency, just to give you some background and context.”
Harry and Meghan award prize to scientist
Harry and Meghan have released a video congratulating the latest recipient of the NAACP - Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award, for pioneers working in the intersection between social justice and technology.
In the clip, posted to the Archewell website, the grinning duke and duchess tell computer scientist Dr Joy Buolamwini that she won the annual prize.
Dr Buolamwini founded the Algorithmic Justice League, which Meghan describes as “an organisation leading the way to overcome racist and sexist biases in AI systems, especially when it shows up in policing, in education, and in healthcare”.
The duchess added: “She recently wrote ‘the rising frontier for civil rights will require algorithmic justice’, and we could not agree more - Dr Joy is an expert and inspiration and she is so deserving of this honour and many more”.
The Archewell Foundation is the couple’s non-profit and it set up the award with NAACP, a US-based civil rights organisation working to end racial injustice.
Meghan in new business venture
The Duchess of Sussex has launched a new business venture - with an Instagram teaser.
A vintage-style video of Meghan cooking and arranging white hydrangeas and roses was posted to the new American Riviera Orchard Instagram account on Thursday.
The brief video is set to Nancy Wilson’s I Wish You Love and closes with the the brand’s logo, American Riviera Orchard, written in fine gold script above the word Montecito - a celebrity enclave near Santa Barbara in California where the Duke and Duchess live.
Little information has been released about American Riviera Orchard but a trademark application filed on February 2 this year shows the company wants to offer downloadable and printed recipe books, table wear, textiles, and jams and marmalades, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.
The account had 100,000 followers just three hours after its first post.
William praises Diana's legacy
The Prince of Wales said his mother taught him that “everyone has the potential to give something back”, as he paid tribute to her at the Diana Legacy Award.
William attended the event at the Science Museum in London, where he gave a speech to mark the charity’s 25th anniversary.
He told the audience that he and his wife, the Princess of Wales, have sought to focus on Diana’s legacy through their work.
“This evening’s Legacy Award is particularly special as it marks the 25th anniversary year of The Diana Award, a charity set up to reflect my mother’s belief that young people can change the world,” he said.
“I know that she would have been honoured to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe.”
He said that his mother taught him that that “everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life”.
“She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life,” he said.
“That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years.
“I am so proud to see this belief of my mother’s manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight.”
In pictures: William presents awards
William on stage at awards in honour of his mother
William has started to present awards at a Diana Legacy Award event in London.
The Prince of Wales was on stage at the Science Museum to present 20 awards.
