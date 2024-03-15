✕ Close Princess Kate ‘reassuring’ Mother’s Day image ‘done completely opposite’, says royal biographer

Kensington Palace ‘can no longer be trusted’, claims a global news agency director, deepening the photo-editing crisis.

Phil Chetwynd, the global news director of Agence France-Press (AFP), hit out at the palace in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s The Media Show.

When asked if they were “a trusted source”, he responded: “No, absolutely not. Like with anything, when you’re let down by a source the bar is raised.”

It comes after controversy sparked by the revelation that Kate Middleton had edited a family photograph shared on behalf of the Cambridges on Mother’s Day leading to agencies pulling the shot and the Princess of Wales made a public apology.

Mr Chetwynd shared how agencies consulted together to decide how to react and requested the original photograph from the Palace, but he claimed they did not reply- so they killed the picture.

Removing photographs is “rare occurrence” and even rarer when it comes to removal on the basis of manipulation, Mr Chetwynd added.

He added: “The previous kills have been from the North Korean news agency or the Iranian news agency, just to give you some background and context.”