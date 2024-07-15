✕ Close Princess of Wales receives standing ovation at Wimbledon as crowd welcomes her to final

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Princess Kate was at Wimbledon for the gentlemen’s singles final on Sunday in her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis was announced.

She was greeted with a standing ovation as she took her seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court with her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Matthews.

Kate presented the men’s trophy to second-time victor Carlos Alcaraz who beat Novak Djokovic in three sets. She was wearing a purple Safiyaa dress.

The princess, who also carried out the duty in 2023, is known to be a tennis lover and an amateur player of the game.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales will be in Berlin to cheer on England in the final of the Euros. Prince William urged the England men’s team to “go out there and show the world what you’re made of” in their match against Spain.

The palace confirmed Kate was stepping back from her royal duties in March, after the princess released a surprise video on social media to share her cancer diagnosis. She is now undergoing preventative treatment.