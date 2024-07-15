Kate Middleton gets standing ovation at Wimbledon final in second public outing since cancer diagnosis – live
Wimbledon final is the second event Kate has attended since revealing her cancer diagnosis
Louise Thomas
Editor
Princess Kate was at Wimbledon for the gentlemen’s singles final on Sunday in her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis was announced.
She was greeted with a standing ovation as she took her seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court with her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Matthews.
Kate presented the men’s trophy to second-time victor Carlos Alcaraz who beat Novak Djokovic in three sets. She was wearing a purple Safiyaa dress.
The princess, who also carried out the duty in 2023, is known to be a tennis lover and an amateur player of the game.
Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales will be in Berlin to cheer on England in the final of the Euros. Prince William urged the England men’s team to “go out there and show the world what you’re made of” in their match against Spain.
The palace confirmed Kate was stepping back from her royal duties in March, after the princess released a surprise video on social media to share her cancer diagnosis. She is now undergoing preventative treatment.
Harry and Meghan planning to take Archie and Lilibet to major event
An insider has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to take their children to the first winter incarnation of the Invictus Games.
The couple will reportedly be bringing Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilbet, three, to Vancouver to show people that the games are family-friendly.
“Harry and Meghan are planning to take Archie and Lilibet to help promote a new ‘family-friendly’ Invictus Games,” the source told the Express.
“The Sussexes have been very involved with the organisational elements of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler events and it was very much their idea to make this a family-friendly games so that those taking part can bring their children along.”
King and Queen set to skip New Zealand as Charles recovers from cancer
A previously hoped-for trip to New Zealand is not taking place because the King’s doctors advised that an extended programme should be avoided to prioritise his continued recovery, a Palace spokesperson said.
Buckingham Palace said: “In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only.
“Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding.”
Further details of the visit to both countries are to be announced soon.
Charles, 75, returned to public-facing duties earlier this year while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.
Meghan Markle ‘very pleased’ with response to lifestyle brand
The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “very pleased” with the initial response to her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
While its products have yet to officially go on sale, the brand does have a website and social media presence.
Products including jams and dog biscuits have also been teased by Meghan’s celebrity friends and influencers on social media.
A source close to the royal told Us Weekly: “The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched.
“Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
Prince of Wales speaks of pride despite heartbreaking defeat to Spain
The Prince of Wales told England’s football team “we’re all still so proud of you” after they lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain.
William, who attended the match in Berlin alongside his son Prince George, said: “It just wasn’t meant to be.”
Spain claimed a 2-1 win while England fell at the last hurdle for a second European Championship final in succession.
The prince said on social media: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards. W”
King urges England team to ‘hold your heads high’ after Euro 2024 final defeat
The King urged England’s football team to “hold your heads high” after their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, while the Prince of Wales said “we’re all still so proud of you”.
Spain claimed a 2-1 win while the Three Lions fell at the last hurdle for a second European Championship final in succession.
Charles, in a message to manager Gareth Southgate and the team, said: “Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.
“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.
“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.
“Charles R.”
William, who attended the match in Berlin with his son Prince George, said on social media: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards. W.”
The King and Queen will visit Australia and Samoa but not New Zealand
The King and Queen are set to visit Australia and Samoa this autumn, but the couple are not going to New Zealand due to Charles’ ongoing treatment for cancer.
Charles and Camilla will undertake a tour of both countries in October 2024, Buckingham Palace said, however doctors have advised against a further extension to the visit.
The Australian leg of the trip, at the invitation of the country’s government, will see them carry out engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.
In Samoa, they will celebrate “the strong bilateral relationship” between the Pacific Island nation and the UK, and the couple are expected to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) 2024.
The Chogm brings together delegations from 56 countries in Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.
Buckingham Palace says the couple’s programme will be subject to doctors’ advice, with any necessary modifications to be made on health grounds.
A previously hoped-for trip to New Zealand is not taking place because the King’s doctors advised that an extended programme should be avoided to prioritise his continued recovery, a Palace spokesperson said.
‘As a family we play alot’ Kate Middleton reveals Royals love playing tennis
While meeting the players, Kate said Charlotte, who was wearing a navy polka dot dress, had been “practising yesterday” and that tennis was “really great for the youngsters”.
Kate said she had been “filling in the leaderboard” with Charlotte during Wimbledon, adding: “As a family, we play a lot.”
Kate and Charlotte were greeted by British players Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Lily Miyazaki, Lucy Shuker and Flora Johnson as they arrived on the players’ lawn at Wimbledon.
Charlotte gave wheelchair tennis player Shuker a “pinky promise” that she would try the sport alongside her mother.
After being asked to try wheelchair tennis by Shuker, Kate said: “I’ve tried wheelchair rugby before, but not tennis. You’ll have to hold me to that.”
Photo recap: Princess Kate at Wimbledon
The Princess of Wales has presented the Wimbledon men’s final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz, in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis.
Kate, wearing a purple Safiyaa dress, spoke to ball boys and girls after she entered Centre Court to loud applause.
Before passing the trophy to Alcaraz, she commiserated and shook the hand of runner-up Novak Djokovic.
