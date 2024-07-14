Kate Middleton expected at Wimbledon men’s final today as Prince William to cheer on England at Euros – latest
Wimbledon final will mark the second event Kate has attended since revealing her cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate will attend the Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles final later today and present the trophy to the winner in her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis was announced.
Kate was not able to make the women’s final on Saturday but she is expected to present the men’s trophy to the victor in today’s clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novac Djokovic. The princess, who carried out the duty in 2023, is known to be a tennis lover and even amateur player.
Meanwhile the Prince of Wales will be in Berlin to cheer on England in the final of the Euros 2024. Prince William urged the England men’s team to “go out there and show the world what you’re made of” in their match against Spain.
The palace confirmed Kate was stepping back from her royal duties in March, after the princess released a surprise video on social media to share her cancer diagnosis. She is now undergoing preventative treatment.
Princess Kate expected to attend Wimbledon men’s final in rematch of Alcaraz vs Djokovic
Princess Kate will be familiar with the faces on Wimbledon’s Centre Court today, with Carlos Alcaraz and Novac Djokovic facing up for a rematch of last year’s final.
Kate had the duty of presenting the Wimbledon trophy to the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s clash - will she be doing the same today?
Here are the photos from her appearance in 2023.
In case you missed it: William cheers on England team ahead of Sunday’s Euro final
The Prince of Wales has urged England men’s football team to “go out there and show the world what you’re made of” ahead of the Euro 2024 final.
Writing on Twitter/X, William – who is president of the Football Association (FA) – has encouraged the Lions to secure victory in the decisive match against Spain.
The palace has confirmed he will be in attendance at the match, alongside the UK’s new prime minister, Keir Starmer.
‘Party-goer’ Prince Harry and ‘outsider’ Meghan Markle depicted in new Royal portraits
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been reimagined as famous historical royals by the youngest artist ever to paint the late Queen Elizabeth.
But the abstract paintings, which depict Prince Harry as Bonnie Prince Charlie and Meghan Markle as Dame Elizabeth Grey, have received a strong reaction online.
One commentator on X, formerly Twitter, admits to having fallen to the floor laughing upon seeing the portraits, while a second likened the abstract works to the new, red portrait of King Charles.
A third questioned whether the artist was a four-year-old child.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial new portraits released
New portraits of Harry and Meghan reimagines the couple as historical figures
In case you missed it: Kate Middleton to attend Wimbledon 2024 final today
Kate will attend the Wimbledon 2024 men’s single final and present trophies, the palace has confirmed.
There were some doubts about whether the Princess of Wales would be able to return to her role this year amid health concerns.
The princess attended the Wimbledon 2023 final to give out trophies at the final, with officials saying they hoped she would be able to do so again this year.
Kate is currently undergoing preventative cancer treatment, after she released a social media video sharing her diagnosis in March.
Chief royal baker who made Charles and Diana’s wedding cake buried with piping bag in hand
The late Queen Elizabeth II‘s chief cake maker has been laid to rest with his piping bag in hand as tributes for the ‘Master of the Royal Icing’ pour in.
Eddie Spence MBE was responsible for almost every major baked good during the Queen’s reign.
In his 71-year-long career, Mr Spence created the centrepiece at King Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding, the late Queen’s silver and golden jubilee and Princess Margarets nuptials to Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960.
Upon his passing at the age of 91, his wife Tracey Spence paid tribute: “A small tribute to a legend my Superman my hero, my reason for being my amazing husband. The Master of Royal Icing but so much more.”
Chief royal baker who made Charles and Diana’s wedding cake buried with piping bag
Eddie Spence earned MBE for services to sugar craft in 2000
Prince Harry accepts controversial award amid backlash and hails ‘eternal bond’ with Princess Diana in speech
Prince Harry praised his “eternal bond” with Princess Diana while accepting the Pat Tillman Award for veterans amid an intense backlash.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, was given the honour for his work with the Invictus Games, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick or injured service people.
It is named after the late Pat Tillman, a former American footballer who gave up his career to serve in the US military in the wake of 9/11. He was subsequently killed in Afghanistan in 2004.
Prince Harry accepts award amid backlash and hails ‘eternal bond’ with Princess Diana
The nomination of Prince Harry had been criticised by the mother of the US veteran the award was named after
Wimbledon LIVE: Follow all the updates as Princess Kate confirmed to attend the final day
Wimbledon 2024 wil see its final day tomorrow as Carlos Alcaraz faces off against Novak Djokovic in a decisive rematch.
It has been confirmed by Kensington Palace that Kate, Princess of Wales, will be in attendance at the event, and give out awards as she did last year.
For all the latest ahead of the main event, you follow The Independent’s live coverage for updates throughout the day:
Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores as Krejcikova beats Paolini in thrilling final
The 31st seed Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in three sets on Centre Court
Who’s who in the Royal Box at Wimbledon before Kate’s appearance
Wimbledon’s Royal Box is known for hosting a starry guest list – and there were plenty of familiar faces in the stands ahead of Princess Kate’s confirmed appearance
Each year, the Royal Box is a hub of celebrity happenings, like last year when American musician Ariana Grande caused a frenzy among her fans when she appeared at the men’s singles final not wearing her wedding ring.
Many celebrities are returning guests, like Beckham and his mother Sandra, while new generations of actors and public figures are inducted into the Wimbledon VIP world each year.
All of the celebrities in the Royal Box on Wimbledon day 13
The celebrity crowd at Wimbledon has featured stars such as the Beckhams, Sienna Miller and David Attenborough so far
Sarah Ferguson reveals why she and Princess Diana were ‘arrested’ on her hen do:
Sarah Ferguson has revealed that she and Princess Diana were nearly arrested for impersonating policewomen on her hen night.
The Duchess of York, now 64, made the revelations on podcast where she said she “loved” the late princess.
“I called her Dutch,” she said on Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast. “We had a great time together.”
She then shared a hilarious story about her hen night ahead of her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew.
Fergie reveals why she and Princess Diana were ‘arrested’ on her hen do
Her Majesty – ‘the boss’ – is said to have seen the funny side of the incident
In case you missed it: First King Charles Royal Mail postbox celebrated
The first Royal Mail postbox bearing the cypher of King Charles III has been celebrated.
Emma Gilthorpe, Royal Mail’s chief executive, said: “More than 115,000 postboxes across the UK have recorded the succession of monarchs since the first box bore the cypher of Queen Victoria.
“We thank His Majesty for granting us the use of his personal cypher as we begin the next chapter in the story of the iconic Great British postbox in Great Cambourne.”
Located on the High Street in Great Cambourne, south Cambridgeshire, the postbox was first used today by local schoolchildren.
