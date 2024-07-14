✕ Close Prince Harry condemns Diana photographers

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Princess Kate will attend the Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles final later today and present the trophy to the winner in her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis was announced.

Kate was not able to make the women’s final on Saturday but she is expected to present the men’s trophy to the victor in today’s clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novac Djokovic. The princess, who carried out the duty in 2023, is known to be a tennis lover and even amateur player.

Meanwhile the Prince of Wales will be in Berlin to cheer on England in the final of the Euros 2024. Prince William urged the England men’s team to “go out there and show the world what you’re made of” in their match against Spain.

The palace confirmed Kate was stepping back from her royal duties in March, after the princess released a surprise video on social media to share her cancer diagnosis. She is now undergoing preventative treatment.