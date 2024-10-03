✕ Close Prince Harry laughs as young boy pulls his beard at WellChild awards in London

The Prince and Princess of Wales have met an aspiring teenage photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer after inviting her to take pictures at investitures at Windsor Castle.

Kate, in a rare appearance after completing chemotherapy treatment for her own cancer, hugged Liz Hatton, 16, from Harrogate.

William and Kate met Liz and her family after the ceremony on Wednesday.

On social media, the pair said: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”

Later, the Prince of Wales cheered on Aston Villa from the stands as his favourite football team took on German giants Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is in southern Africa for another solo trip without Meghan Markle after a flying visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, is continuing his charity work with Sentebale, which supports young people affected by HIV.