Taylor Swift has taken a selfie with Prince William and his children as he celebrated his 42nd birthday at her first Eras Tour concert in Wembley Stadium.

The Prince of Wales shared a photograph of the singer taking the picture with him, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on his official Instagram account on Saturday, as he thanked the star for a “great evening”.

The heir to the throne was filmed dancing to the star’s song Shake It Off as he marked turning 42 amid almost 90,000 fans at the venue in London on Friday. The Independent has approached the owner of the footage.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales shared a touching message to mark her husband’s birthday.

Taking to the official Kensington Royal social media accounts, she also shared a new picture of the heir to the throne appearing to jump on a sandy beach with his three young children.

Kate wrote: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx”

The post comes after Kate made her first public appearance of the year on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour last weekend.