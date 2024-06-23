Royal news – live: Taylor Swift takes selfie with Prince William, George and Charlotte at concert in Wembley
Prince of Wales was filmed dancing as he celebrated his 42nd birthday at the Eras Tour
Taylor Swift has taken a selfie with Prince William and his children as he celebrated his 42nd birthday at her first Eras Tour concert in Wembley Stadium.
The Prince of Wales shared a photograph of the singer taking the picture with him, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on his official Instagram account on Saturday, as he thanked the star for a “great evening”.
The heir to the throne was filmed dancing to the star’s song Shake It Off as he marked turning 42 amid almost 90,000 fans at the venue in London on Friday. The Independent has approached the owner of the footage.
Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales shared a touching message to mark her husband’s birthday.
Taking to the official Kensington Royal social media accounts, she also shared a new picture of the heir to the throne appearing to jump on a sandy beach with his three young children.
Kate wrote: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx”
The post comes after Kate made her first public appearance of the year on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour last weekend.
Royal expert reveals reason Charles may never forgive Harry
A royal expert has revealed the reason he believes the King may never forgive his son amid the deepening rift between Harry and other members of the royal family.
Royal biographer Christopher Andersen said Charles does love his son but is finding it impossible to stop holding a grudge after what the prince wrote about his family in his memoir Spare - especially about Camilla.
Mr Andersen told Fox News Digital: “I think people have to realise that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla.
“Unfortunately for Harry, [he has said] some pretty devastating things about her. Prince Harry made it clear that he felt she was the villain in the piece.
"I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that."
Mr Andersen added that the prince still "resents" Camilla and that he will be “on his own” until he moves past that.
Lady Gabriella Kingston left ‘deeply touched’ after service for late husband
A service of celebration for the life of Lady Gabriella Windsor’s late husband has been held in Kensington, west London.
In late February, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent was left bereaved when Thomas Kingston, 45, died from a “catastrophic head injury”.
Close friends and family of Mr Kingston, including some members of the royal family, attended the service at St Mary Abbots church on Saturday.
Ted Hennessey reports:
ICYMI: Taylor Swift makes Instagram debut with Travis Kelce...and Prince William
Taylor Swift has shared her first picture with her beau Travis Kelce as she took a selfie with him, Prince William and his children.
William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the first night of Taylor’s Eras Tour in London for his birthday on Friday.
The future King was seen dad dancing in Wembley to the singer’s hit song ‘Shake it Off’.
Later, the royals met Taylor backstage and took some snaps in which the popstar shared as she wished the prince a happy birthday.
She wrote: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝”
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could lead normal lives - royal commentator
A royal commentator has suggested that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not become working royals.
The suggestion was made on Prince William’s 42nd birthday by a commentator with access to insider knowledge.
Richard Eden cited a source in the MailOnline who said: “When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won’t be inviting anyone else to become working royals.
“It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals.”
King set to scale back tour of Australia and cancel trip to New Zealand over health concerns
The King is expected to scale back his tour of Australia and completely cancel his trip to New Zealand after concerns were raised over his health.
Charles and Camilla had been set to travel around Australia, Samoa and New Zealand – but it is feared the monarch is doing “too much” as he continues his cancer recovery.
A royal source told the Mirror: “Naturally, it will be a bitter disappointment on both sides to not have the opportunity for the King and Queen to visit New Zealand, but of course all are aware of the King’s ongoing health and the need for him to pace himself.
‘”It’s very much hoped there will be further opportunities in the future.”
The newspaper reported that the Australia trip will be reduced to around six days and followed by a two-day break, before the royal couple tour Samoa for three days and likely do not continue on to New Zealand.
Kate and William pay tribute to Windrush generation
The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid tribute to the “remarkable contributions” of the Windrush Generation on Windrush Day.
Via their social media accounts, William and Kate thanked them for “enriching the nation’s culture and commuity writing: “Celebrating the remarkable contributions of the Windrush Generation today, and every day.
“Your legacy is a cornerstone of our diverse and vibrant society. Thank you for your resilience, strength and for enriching the nation’s culture and community”
William seen sharing stage with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi in resurfaced pictures
Prince William has been seen sharing the stage with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi in resurfaced pictures and footage.
The trio performed Livin’ On A Prayer by Bon Jovi for a charity event at Kensington Palace in 2013.
Photographs show the three singing and dancing together, with Ms Swift in a white dress, and Bon Jovi and William both in suits. Bon Jovi is seen in the middle playing a guitar, while Ms Swift and the prince appear to lean in from either side to all sing into the standing microphone.
William later said he obeyed Ms Swift “like a puppy” when she asked for him to join her on stage.
The Sun reported he said in an interview in 2021: “I can’t believe I’m actually telling you this story – I turn up and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet.
“And then, I went inside, met everybody, a lot of handshaking to do those nights, a lot of chatting. I try and be charming and interactive.
“She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye and says: ‘Come on, William – let’s go and sing.’”
He added that he was “cringing” as he remembered the performance.
Prince William, Keir Starmer and Cara Delevingne all ‘shake it off’ at Taylor concert
Prince William was one of several high-profile celebrities attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London on Friday night.
Sir Keir Starmer attended the first of the London Eras gig with his wife Victoria, and posted a photo of them on social media captioned “‘Swift’ campaign pitstop”.
Swift performed in front of other celebrity fans including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and model Cara Delevingne.
They joined Kelce, his brother Jason and their parents, as well as Swift’s parents Andrea and Scott, as she performed for almost 90,000 people.
Spice Girl Emma Bunton posted a video at the concert while Coughlan shared a photo of a hand with several friendship bracelets – which have become a staple at Swift’s shows.
Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin posed for a photo outside the stadium and comedian Rob Beckett and his wife Louise could be seen with their daughters at the gig.
Royal history of Ascot racecourse
Charles and Camilla have become firm supporters of Royal Ascot since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who rarely missed the Berkshire meet – one of the highlights of the racing calendar.
Over the past few days, they have watched some of the country’s leading jockeys, trainers and horses compete on the world famous course.
Ascot Racecourse was founded by Queen Anne in 1711, and has since received the support of a further twelve monarchs. The Ascot summer race meeting officially became a Royal week in 1911. The King and Queen are owner and breeder of many thoroughbred horses and share an interest in horses with many members of the family.
The names of the week’s races have a Royal theme, such as ‘King George V Stakes’, ‘Diamond Jubilee Stakes’ and ‘Windsor Castle Stakes’.
