Tariff threat risks ‘dangerous downward spiral’, UK and affected countries warn

US tariff threats over the future of Greenland “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral”, the UK and seven other affected European countries have said.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the countries said they will “stand united and coordinated” in their response.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the UK will be charged a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”.

They said: “As members of Nato, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest.

“The pre-coordinated Danish exercise Arctic Endurance conducted with Allies, responds to this necessity.

“It poses no threat to anyone.

“We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland.

“Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind.

“Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.

“We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response.

“We are committed to upholding our sovereignty.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has described the move as “completely wrong” and said he would be “pursuing this directly” with the US administration.