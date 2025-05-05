Trump’s tariffs on non-US movies would deal ‘knock-out blow to UK film industry’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s plan to impose a 100% tariff on movies made outside the US “could deal a knock-out blow” to the UK film sector, a trade union has said.

The US president said in a post on his Truth Social platform that he has authorised government departments to impose the tariff “on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands”.

Philippa Childs, head of the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu), said the UK industry is “only just recovering” from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, when many productions were delayed or cancelled.

“The UK is a world leader in film and TV production, employing thousands of talented workers, and this is a key growth sector in the Government’s industrial strategy,” she said.

“These tariffs, coming after Covid and the recent slowdown, could deal a knock-out blow to an industry that is only just recovering and will be really worrying news for tens of thousands of skilled freelancers who make films in the UK.

“The Government must move swiftly to defend this vital sector, and support the freelancers who power it, as a matter of essential national economic interest.”

Mr Trump’s latest announcement is part of an ongoing trade war after he placed tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese goods.

Tariffs are taxes charged on goods imported from other countries. It is not clear how a tariff on international productions could be implemented.

Many films are shot across numerous countries, including the US and UK.

US film and television production has been hampered in recent years, with setbacks from the Covid pandemic, the Hollywood guild strikes of 2023 and the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The UK film industry has also faced setbacks from the pandemic and the US strikes.

Last year, the Government introduced the Independent Film Tax Credit, which allows productions costing up to £15 million to benefit from an increased tax relief of 53%.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said it would help to “sustain a world-leading industry here in the UK”.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has been approached for comment.