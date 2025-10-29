UK strikes deal to more swiftly deport illegal migrants back to Vietnam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vietnamese migrants with no right to be in the UK will be fast-tracked for deportation under a new agreement with the country, Downing Street has announced.

The deal is the strongest Vietnam’s government has agreed with another country on migration, and could potentially result in four times as many Vietnamese nationals with no ground to stay in Britain being returned, according to No 10.

Sir Keir Starmer signed the deal alongside To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as he visited Downing Street on Wednesday evening.

As the pair sat in No 10’s White Room – where international visitors are received – the Prime Minister told Mr Lam: “I’m really pleased we’re able to sign our migration agreement, which will build on the good cooperation that we have between our two countries now, will make it even faster, even more effective, and have a real impact on very many lives.”

The deal will initially reduce the time it takes to process migrants’ documents by 75% according to Downing Street, and eventually by as much as 90%, with the view to saving the taxpayer cash.

Sir Keir insisted that his approach, seeking further international cooperation, was the correct way to tackle illegal migration.

In a statement released following the meeting, the Prime Minister said: “This landmark agreement with Vietnam sends a clear message: if you come to the UK illegally, you will be swiftly returned.

“We are cutting through red tape, accelerating removals, and dismantling the criminal networks that profit from illegal migration.

“This deal delivers on our promise to protect our borders and cut down on migration.

“The number of illegal arrivals from Vietnam has already been cut by half, but more can be done.

“Today’s agreement shows that through international cooperation – not shouting from the sidelines – we can deliver for the UK and for working people.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also signed the deal, alongside her Vietnamese counterpart.

She said: “For too long, this country has been unable to remove those with no right to be here.

“This important deal with the Vietnamese will help us ramp up removals of illegal migrants.

”And I will do whatever it takes to secure our borders.”

As the Prime Minister’s meeting with Vietnam’s leader took place, the two also agreed a new comprehensive strategic partnership, aimed at furthering common work on defence, security, trade, climate and growth.

Sir Keir was invited to visit Vietnam in by Mr Lam, who spoke via a translator as they met, in order to “enrich the bilateral relationship between the two countries”.

The visit comes as the BBC has raised concerns about one of its journalists, a Vietnamese national, who has been unable to leave the country for several months after travelling to the country to visit family and renew their passport.