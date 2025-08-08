Chinook disaster families ‘disgusted’ after PM rejects inquiry calls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Families of the 1994 Chinook disaster victims have said they will “see the UK Government in court” after the Prime Minister rejected calls for a judge-led inquiry.

A total of 25 senior intelligence experts and four special forces crew were killed when the helicopter crashed on the Mull of Kintyre en route from RAF Aldergrove in Northern Ireland to Fort George near Inverness 31 years ago.

The incident was initially blamed on pilot error before being overturned in 2011.

In a letter to the families, Sir Keir Starmer said a public inquiry would not “bring any greater certainty” and would not be “in the public interest” despite more than 25,000 signing a petition demanding answers.

Sir Keir’s letter followed an open letter sent to the Government by several families who renewed their calls for a public inquiry.

Andy Tobias, who was eight when his 41-year-old father Lt Col John Tobias was killed, said the Prime Minister’s response was “utterly pathetic”.

He said: “The Prime Minister talks the talk about transparency but he’s just slammed the door in our face.

“He says the Government is committed to transparency and accountability, but on the other hand – we’ll just seal away the files for a century and tell us bereaved families there’s nothing to see here.

“His response is utterly pathetic.”

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) previously sealed archive documents relating to the crash until 2094.

Mr Tobias continued: “The MoD has marked its own homework on this crash for 31 years and hidden behind data protection rules.

“The PM should stand full square behind his promised duty of candour on public bodies. Instead he’s hiding behind the deceitful MoD.

“I’m sickened and so are all the other families fighting for truth and transparency.”

Mr Tobias added: “Keir Starmer says we’ll be disappointed by his letter.

“No, we are absolutely disgusted.

“But we will not give up. And we will see the MoD and UK Government in court.”

Sir Keir said the MoD had advised him that records they hold “offer no insights into the crash”.

His letter read: “This Government is committed to transparency and accountability.

“However, given the extensive investigations already conducted into the crash, including two independent, judge-led processes, inquiries by both House of Commons and House of Lords select committees, and the original RAF board of inquiry, I do not believe that a new inquiry can bring any greater certainty or is in the public interest.

“The Ministry of Defence (MoD) advise that the records to which you refer offer no insights into the crash and are closed to protect the personal data of third parties.”

The Prime Minister added: “I am grateful for your letter and appreciate that this response will be disappointing to you and those you represent.”

In a statement, the MoD said: “The Mull of Kintyre crash was a tragic accident, and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families, friends and colleagues of all those who died.

“The accident has already been the subject of six inquiries and investigations, including an independent Judge-led review.”

The statement added: “The closed records held at The National Archives contain personal information relating to third party individuals.

“The early release of this information would breach those individuals’ data protection rights.”