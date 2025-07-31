PM says he ‘particularly’ listens to hostages after Palestine backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he “particularly” listens to hostages after a British-Israeli woman who was held captive by Hamas criticised his pledge to recognise a Palestinian state.

The Prime Minister said there is a “need to do everything we can to alleviate the human catastrophe in Gaza” after Emily Damari accused him of “moral failure” over the move.

Ms Damari said that Sir Keir is “not standing on the right side of history” and that she was “deeply saddened” by the decision.

As well as Ms Damari’s criticism, Wednesday also saw a group of peers warn that the pledge could break international law.

Speaking to ITV West Country while on a visit to Swindon on Thursday, the Prime Minister said: “I particularly listen to the hostages, Emily Damari, who I have spoken to, – I’ve met her mother a number of times, and they’ve been through the most awful, awful experience for Emily and for her mother.

“And that’s why I’ve been absolutely clear and steadfast that we must have the remaining hostages released. That’s been our position throughout and I absolutely understand the unimaginable horror that Emily went through.

“Alongside that, we do need to do everything we can to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where we are seeing the children and babies starving for want of aid which could be delivered.

“That is why I’ve said unless things materially change on the ground, we’ll have to assess this in September, we will recognise Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly in September.”

It comes as some 38 members of the House of Lords, including some of the UK’s most eminent lawyers, wrote to Attorney General Lord Hermer.

As first reported by the Times newspaper, the peers warned Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to recognise Palestine may breach international law as the territory may not meet the criteria for statehood under the Montevideo Convention, a treaty signed in 1933.

Business minister Gareth Thomas described the decision as a “political judgment” and said ministers “believe it is” compliant with international law.

He told Times Radio “In the end, recognition of another state is a political judgment and over 140 countries have already recognised Palestine, and we’re determined to do so in September if Israel does not end the violence in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and agree to a lasting route towards a two-state solution, and to no annexation in the West Bank.”

In their letter to Lord Hermer, the peers said Palestine “does not meet the international law criteria for recognition of a state, namely, defined territory, a permanent population, an effective government and the capacity to enter into relations with other states”.

There is no certainty over the borders of Palestine, they said, and no single government as Hamas and Fatah are enemies.

In their letter, seen by the PA news agency, the peers added: “You have said that a selective, ‘pick and mix’ approach to international law will lead to its disintegration, and that the criteria set out in international law should not be manipulated for reasons of political expedience.

“Accordingly, we expect you to demonstrate this commitment by explaining to the public and to the Government that recognition of Palestine would be contrary to the principles governing recognition of states in international law.”

Lord Hermer has previously insisted a commitment to international law “goes absolutely to the heart” of the Government’s approach to foreign policy.

Sir Keir announced earlier this week that the UK could take the step of recognising Palestine in September ahead of a gathering at the UN.

The UK will only refrain from doing so if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire, and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months, the Prime Minister said.