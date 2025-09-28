Big Issue relaunched as magazine explores ‘crisis’ in trust of Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Big Issue is being relaunched 34 years after the magazine was first published, saying it wants to explore the “crisis” in public trust at the heart of Government.

To mark the development, the magazine and pollster Ipsos surveyed how trustworthy people view leading politicians compared to the cast of the upcoming Celebrity Traitors on TV.

Half of the 1,100 respondents said they found Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman more trustworthy than Chancellor Rachel Reeves – with just 15% saying they trust Reeves more than Winkleman, and 34% saying they did not trust either.

The public also viewed Celebrity Traitors contestant Jonathan Ross as more trustworthy than Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, according to the study.

The poll also found that Celebrity Traitors contestant Kate Garraway is viewed as more trustworthy than Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, and Alan Carr is viewed as more trustworthy than Reform’s Nigel Farage.

Paul McNamee, Big Issue UK Editor, said: “The UK’s politicians know they’re not trusted. Upon becoming Prime Minister, Keir Starmer put it like this: ‘The fight for trust is the battle that defines our political era.’

“It’s a sign of the times that, alongside this, The Traitors, TV’s biggest hit, has won hearts through a thrilling lack of trust. What can be learned from these two parallel trust trajectories?

“In another poll, with Big Issue readers earlier this year, they told us how important trust was to them.”

