List of Government departures since Labour won general election

Sir Keir Starmer has lost 10 members of his Government since Labour won the general election in July 2024.

This is a higher number of departures than those clocked up by his immediate predecessors during the equivalent period of their premiership.

Rishi Sunak lost nine Government members in the first 13 months since taking office, Boris Johnson six and Theresa May three.

Liz Truss’s premiership lasted only a month and a half, during which there were three departures.

These totals do not include people who left the government as part of changes made during a planned reshuffle.

The figures are based on PA news agency reports and data published by the Institute for Government.

The 10 people to leave the Labour Government so far are:

1. Louise Haigh (November 28 2024). Resigned as transport secretary after failing to correct police records in 2013 regarding a stolen mobile phone.2. Tulip Siddiq (January 14 2025). Resigned as economic secretary to the Treasury after an investigation by the independent adviser on ministerial standards.3. Andrew Gwynne (February 8 2025). Sacked from job as under-secretary of state for public health and prevention for comments in a WhatsApp group.4. Lord Cryer (February 14 2025). Resigned as government whip in the House of Lords due to personal reasons.5. Annalise Dodds (February 28 2025). Resigned as international development minister and minister for women over cuts to the international aid budget.6. Lord Hunt (May 22 2025). Retired after holding post of minister of state in Department for Energy Security.7. Baroness Curran (June 6 2025). Resigned as minister of state in Department for Energy Security due to ill health.8. Vicky Foxcroft (June 19 2025). Resigned as government whip in the House of Commons over proposed cuts to disability benefits.9. Lord Moraes (July 22 2025). Resigned as government whip in the House of Lords due to personal reasons.10. Rushanara Ali (August 7 2025). Resigned as homelessness minister in Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government after allegations she increased rent on a property she owned.