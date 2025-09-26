Digital ID could form ‘bedrock of modern state’, says senior Starmer aide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour intends a new digital ID to form “the bedrock of the modern state”, one of the Prime Minister’s senior aides has said.

Sir Keir Starmer announced on Friday that the Government would introduce a new ID system by 2029 that would be mandatory for people working in the UK.

Ministers had previously said the ID would only be needed as proof someone has the right to work in the UK as part of a bid to cut illegal immigration.

But Darren Jones, who is spearheading the policy as chief secretary to the Prime Minister, suggested digital ID could have much wider uses in future.

He told the Global Progress Action summit in London: “If we get this digital ID system working and the public being with us, that will be the bedrock of the modern state and will allow for really quite exciting public service reform in the future.”

Earlier, Sir Keir had told the same conference that digital ID would help convince voters the immigration system was “fair”, saying: “Decent, pragmatic, fair-minded people, they want us to tackle the issues that they see around them.”

The plans envisage ID cards being stored on devices in the same way as contactless payment cards or the NHS app.

The digital ID would be the authoritative proof of identity and residency status in the UK, and include name, date of birth and a photo as well as information on nationality and residency status.

How the scheme will work for those who do not use smartphones will be addressed as part of the consultation process.

People will not be required to carry the ID, which will be held on smartphones, or asked to produce it.

Opposition parties have poured scorn on the policy, with the Conservatives describing it as a “gimmick” that will not help cut illegal immigration.

Reform UK called the plans a “cynical ploy” designed to “fool” voters into thinking something is being done about immigration while the Liberal Democrats said they would fight “tooth and nail” against the proposals.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Imagine if the Government devoted this much money and focus on getting GP waiting times down, or fixing social care, instead of pursuing the Labour Party’s decades-long obsession with ID cards and more state control.”

Meanwhile, Sir Tony Blair’s think tank said the IDs could act as a “gateway” to Government services.

Sir Tony himself tried to introduce mandatory ID cards during his time in Downing Street but was forced to water down the policy to a voluntary scheme that was then scrapped by the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition.

Alexander Iosad, director of government innovation policy at the Tony Blair Institute For Global Change, said: “The contribution digital ID can make to combating illegal migration and the criminal groups that exploit desperate people is part of this, but, importantly, digital ID can do so much more for our citizens, our communities and our country.”