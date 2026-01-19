Starmer ‘wants to get balance right’ on Hillsborough Law after amendment pulled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to “get the balance right” on the proposed Hillsborough Law, after an amendment was pulled at the eleventh hour over concerns it could provide a get-out clause for spies.

The Government withdrew the legislation from Monday’s parliamentary agenda entirely after initially planning for its report stage and third reading to go ahead and then bring forward amendments in the Lords.

Concerns were raised that intelligence agencies could have used the amendment to avoid being bound by the proposed duty of candour.

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street on Monday, the Prime Minister said it was important to “get the balance right”.

He told reporters: “I care hugely that we get this right, that we right the wrongs for very many families who have been let down and ensure a better future for families.

“In relation to the duty of candour, we’ve been clear that that matters.

“What we’re now trying to do is just make sure we get the balance right when it comes to the application of any principle to the security and intelligence agencies.

“Obviously, I have to focus on the national interest – my primary duty as Prime Minister, which is to keep this country safe and secure, that is the duty I hold above all other duties, and I take it really seriously, which is why we’re just taking time to make sure that we get that balance absolutely right.”

Speaking later on in the Commons, justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said she would not set “an arbitrary deadline” on the legislation returning to the House.

She said: “The families have asked me not to, they want us to get it right, and we’re committed to doing that and to getting this policy correct.

“As soon as we have more information, I will bring that forward to the House.”

Ministers are now speaking to campaigners and bereaved families to try to agree on how to move forward.

The proposed law, formally the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, aims to force public officials and contractors to tell the truth after disasters.

Amendments tabled last week brought spies within the scope of the legislation, subject to the approval of the head of their service, but campaigners said this would allow those running the security services to decide whether to disclose information.

Campaign group Hillsborough Law Now said it welcomed the Government “listening to the campaign, families, MPs and supporters by withdrawing their security services amendment”.

The amendment put forward drew criticism from campaigners and Labour figures.

Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne had said he would not be able to support the legislation with the Government’s amendments included.

Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said on Saturday that the Government amendment “risks undermining the spirit of the legislation” and “creates too broad an opt-out” for the security services.

Addressing the Commons, Ms Davies-Jones insisted it was “never, ever” the Government’s intention to water down the Bill.

She said: “It is not what the amendments we proposed would have done.

“The amendments aim to strengthen the Bill by extending the duty to individual employees of the intelligence services, as well as to the services as organisations.

“However, it is clear from our conversations with the families directly and the stakeholders that there are concerns about how the accompanying safeguards we proposed will work in practice.”

Nick Timothy, making his first speech as shadow justice secretary, argued Labour has had time to get the policy right, with the campaign for the Hillsborough Law having started in 2016.

He said: “Here we are today, after another set of rushed amendments, with yet another delay, another promise to get it right, and absolutely no idea about what they’re going to do or even when they’re going to do it.

“This problem was not some bolt out of the blue, an unforeseeable surprise.

“How the Bill applies to the intelligence agencies is an obvious question that has been known for years, but it’s a question the Prime Minister never thought to answer.”

Ms Davies-Jones branded the shadow justice secretary “utterly shameful,” arguing he knew how complex the issue was.

“His (party) did nothing about this, did nothing to solve this issue, nothing for the families or to bring forward a duty of candour.

“This is about righting an injustice, about preventing people wronged by injustice from going through this absolute hell.”