First neighbourhood health services to be rolled out from September

The first neighbourhood health services will be rolled out in England’s most deprived areas from September, the Government has said.

Council bosses and local health chiefs have been urged to apply to join the first phase of the programme, which will bring tests, post-op care, mental health support and nursing teams closer to people’s homes.

The initiative is part of the Government’s 10-year health plan, which was unveiled by Sir Keir Starmer last week.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said the “status quo of hospital by default will end”, with the intention that the majority of outpatient care will happen outside of hospitals by 2035.

Local councils and health chiefs have now been urged to apply to the programme by giving examples of innovation in their areas.

Applicants will then join a national coaching programme, which will take place over the summer, with 42 sites beginning delivery of services from September.

Priority will be given to deprived communities with the greatest need, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), with staff focusing on patients with long-term conditions and complex needs.

A joint taskforce has been set up by the DHSC and NHS England, chaired by Sir John Oldham, to drive progress.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Our 10-year health plan committed to building a neighbourhood health service, and we’re hitting the ground running on delivering it.

“If we are to get patients cared for faster, on their doorstep and even in their own home, then we need to shift the focus of the NHS from hospitals to the community.

“Today, we are issuing an open invitation to local authorities and health services to become pioneer neighbourhood health services and lead the charge of healthcare reform.

“As part of our plan for change, we’re beginning the neighbourhood health service in areas of greatest need first, to tackle the unfair health inequalities that blight our country.”

The call comes weeks after Mr Streeting announced that around £2.2 billion previously set aside to plug financial holes will be spent on staff, medicines, new technology and equipment in rural communities, coastal towns and working class regions.

The Government is also working on places to create neighbourhood health centres across the country.

Eventually, these centres will be open 12 hours a day, six days a week, with teams comprising doctors, nurses, social care workers and pharmacists.