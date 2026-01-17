Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer: Trump tariffs over Greenland ‘wrong’ and UK ‘pursuing this’ with US

The US leader plans to apply 10% tariffs from February 1, increasing to 25% from June 1.

Sir Keir has said the tariffs move is ‘completely wrong’ (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)
Sir Keir has said the tariffs move is 'completely wrong' (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has called Donald Trump’s plan to apply tariffs to the UK until a deal is reached to purchase Greenland “completely wrong”, and said he would be “pursuing this directly” with the US administration.

The US president said the UK will be charged a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland, and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”.

The Prime Minister said: “Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes.

“We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of Nato and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic.

“Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration.”

