Discussions to overturn ban on Israeli team’s fans happening ‘at pace’ – No 10
Sir Keir Starmer wants to do ‘everything in his power’ to ensure Jewish people feel safe in the UK, a No 10 spokesman added.
Discussions are happening “at pace, across Government” to resolve the ban on fans of an Israeli football team in Birmingham, Downing Street has said.
Authorities in Birmingham are facing mounting pressure to overturn the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending the club’s Europa League match against Aston Villa in November.
The Home Office has been speaking with police in Birmingham to offer them support, Downing Street said.