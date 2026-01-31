Starmer invites Japanese PM to Chequers at end of east Asia trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer extended an invitation to Chequers to his Japanese counterpart on Saturday, but she will have to win an election first.

The Prime Minister met Sanae Takaichi on a flying visit to Japan at the end of a four-day trip to China.

Ms Takaichi, who told Sir Keir he seemed “very fit”, came to power in October last year and faces an election on February 8.

Her party, the Liberal Democrats, has held power for all but six of the last 70 years and appears set to return to power next weekend.

If she does, she has an invitation to visit the UK and Sir Keir’s official country estate later in 2026.

In a statement after their 20-minute meeting, and before a working dinner, Sir Keir said: “I look forward to our dinner in a moment, and to the meeting that I hope we will have in Chequers.

“We share vital interests and principles, but more than that we share an ambition for this partnership which can deliver real benefits for both nations.

“I look forward to driving that forward together.”

He added that Britain and Japan’s response to turbulent global affairs should be “one of strength and clarity”, adding the two countries had “a clear interest in free and predictable trade”.

Ms Takaichi echoed his comments, saying she would discuss “co-operation towards the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific” during dinner, as well as Ukraine and the Middle East.

She added: “In order to build a new era of Japan–UK relations amid the complex crises facing the international community in the 21st century, I would like to work ever more closely with Prime Minister Keir.”

Ms Takaichi also said she and Sir Keir had discussed efforts to work more closely on cybersecurity, on bolstering supply chains of critical minerals, as well as the joint work on a new generation of fighter jet planes.

Sir Keir’s visit to Japan comes at the end of a four-day trip to China as he continued his efforts to “reset” the UK’s relationship with Beijing.

Travelling with a delegation of more than 50 business and cultural leaders, Sir Keir secured a reduction in tariffs on whisky and the introduction of visa-free travel to China for British citizens.

After a meeting between Sir Keir and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing also agreed to lift sanctions on British parliamentarians.