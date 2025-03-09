Nation unites in a day of reflection to mark fifth anniversary of Covid-19

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emotional scenes were played out across the nation as the bereaved and communities came together in a day of reflection to mark the five years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, towns and cities across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland hosted hundreds of events where the pain, grief, compassion and sacrifice of those difficult times was remembered.

Those who died were remembered and the chance was also taken to pay tribute to the frontline health and social care workers, volunteers and researchers who played crucial roles.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “As we mark five years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, I know for many there is deep grief and loss that may never be relieved.

“Today, we come together to remember, reflect and pay tribute to the sacrifices made by people across our country.”

The annual day is one of the recommendations set out by the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration.

In London, sobbing could be heard as bereaved relatives, led by a Highland piper, joined well wishers to walk beside the National Covid Memorial Wall.

They passed 3,000 photographs of the faces of some of those who died, which represents just over 1% of the total death toll in the UK, organisers said.

The event was brought to an end with a song from the choir and a salute on the river from the London Fire Brigade fireboat.

A minute’s silence was held after the chimes of Big Ben and long-stemmed red carnations were cast into the River Thames.

Lynn Jones fought back tears as she remembered her “fit and healthy” 66-year-old husband Gareth, “a loved principal” in their hometown of Stoke on Trent, who died after “spending seven weeks in hospital battling the virus on his own”.

She told those gathered that at the London event that in April 2021, there were 152,816 hearts marking a Covid tragedy and now there are 247,553 hearts.

Applause broke out, as she said: “For me, this wall is an expression of so many emotions – rage, love, grief, pain and unbearable sadness. It is also important as an expression of democracy, because this is what the people affected most by the pandemic feel.

“It is a message to those across the water that this is what happens when you get it wrong. It should stay as a constant reminder of the impact of government decisions.”

Well wishers at the National Memorial Arboretum in Burton-on-Trent heard a new poem from the writer, poet, broadcaster and former Children’s Laureate Michael Rosen.

He was rushed to hospital with Covid and put into an induced coma in intensive care for 48 days.

Singer Lesley Garrett was among the performers and the difficult days during the pandemic were recalled in testimonials from NHS staff, patients and volunteers and senior healthcare figures including chief nursing officer Duncan Burton.

A choir sang and a poem was read to take people into a minute’s silence at the reflection event in Glasgow Green.

Doves were released and the event also included a wreath being laid, a plaque unveiling and individual yellow roses being left in memory of loved ones.

Earlier, Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, who took part in the Glasgow ceremony, sent his “deepest condolences” to people who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

Across the UK, just under 227,000 people died who had the virus listed as a cause of death – with more than 16,000 in Scotland.

Before Sunday’s service in Glasgow, Mr Swinney said: “Children stopped going to school, many shops and businesses were closed, and we were no longer able to spend time with friends and family as normal.

“Tragically, thousands of people lost their lives, and I offer my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in such difficult circumstances.”