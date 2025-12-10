Iceland boss and top Downing Street aide among Starmer’s new Labour peers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chairman of the supermarket chain Iceland, Richard Walker, and Matthew Doyle, a former Number 10 director of communications, have been nominated for a peerage by the Prime Minister.

Katie Martin, a former senior adviser to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, is also among the 25 nominations from Sir Keir Starmer, according to a list published by No 10 on Wednesday.

The series of Labour appointments to Parliament’s upper chamber comes as the Government has faced staunch opposition from peers over its flagship workers’ rights legislation.

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has nominated former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, who in recent years has become a women’s rights activists in the debate over trans rights.

Sir John Redwood, the ex-Conservative Cabinet minister, and journalist and historian Simon Heffer, have also been nominated by Mrs Badenoch.

Also included in Labour’s list of new peers is Carol Linforth, the former Labour Party chief of staff.

She is the Labour staffer who could be seen removing Sir Keir’s jacket when he was glitter-bombed during his keynote conference speech in 2023.

Sir Michael Barber, who served in the Blair government’s delivery unit, and returned to Sir Keir’s Government as an adviser last year, is also on Labour’s list of nominations.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have made a total of five nominations, including former MP and coalition government minister, Sarah Teather.

Two of the Lib Dem nominations, Lord Addington and Earl Russell, currently sit in the upper chamber as hereditary peers.

The party has granted them life peerages to continue in their roles once the Government’s current plans to abolish the rights of the hereditary peers to sit in the Lords becomes law.

Similarly, Crossbench peer the Earl of Kinnoull has also been nominated for a life peerage.

A Labour source suggested further appointments by the party to the Lords could follow throughout the current Parliament.

They said: “⁠The Tories stuffed the House of Lords, creating a serious imbalance that has allowed them to frustrate our plans to make working families better off.

“This needs to be corrected to deliver on our mandate from the British people.

“We will continue to progress our programme of reform, which includes removing the right of hereditary peers to sit and vote in the Lords.”