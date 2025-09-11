EU relations, Northern Ireland and Gaza on agenda for PM and Taoiseach meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dealing with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past, relations with the EU and Gaza are set to discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Irish Premier Micheal Martin.

The Taoiseach is to travel to the UK on Friday for the meeting where Ireland and the UK’s bilateral relationship will also be discussed.

The leaders spoke in a telephone call in July in what was termed a “constructive discussion” on dealing with the legacy of the 30-year conflict in Northern Ireland.

They met in March in Liverpool in a new series of annual UK-Ireland summits, hailed as the “next chapter” in their relationship after having “turned a page on the turbulent years”.

Speaking ahead of the meeting on Friday, Mr Martin said they will discuss progress made on their co-operation programme since March.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Starmer today and to discussing a range of matters, including the progress to date on the delivery of the UK-Ireland 2030 cooperation programme, which we agreed at our summit in March in Liverpool,” he said.

“We will also discuss legacy issues, recognising its importance to people in Northern Ireland and across these islands, and to broader British-Irish relations.

“Our discussions will also cover the welcome progress in strengthening EU-UK relations as well as pressing international issues, in particular the intolerable situation in Gaza, and continued support for Ukraine in its defence against ongoing Russian aggression.”