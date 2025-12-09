Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer leads tributes to armed forces member killed in Ukraine

The man died as he watched the testing of a new defensive capability, according to the Ministry of Defence.

David Lynch
Tuesday 09 December 2025 18:31 GMT
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in Downing Street (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in Downing Street (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer has led tributes to a member of the British armed forces who has been killed in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister expressed his “deepest sympathy and condolences” for the services member, who died as he watched the testing of a new defensive capability, according to the Ministry of Defence.

In a tribute shared on social media, Sir Keir said: “My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of the member of our armed forces who sadly lost their life today.

“Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The “tragic accident” happened on Tuesday morning when the member of the armed forces was watching his Ukrainian counterparts test a new defensive capability away from the front lines, the MoD said in a statement posted on X.

The MoD said: “It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK armed forces died in Ukraine this morning, Tuesday December 9.

“He was injured in a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability away from the front lines.

“The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time.”

In a post on X, Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Devastated by the death of a UK service person in Ukraine.

“My thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues as they grieve for a loved one. Our hearts go out to them.”

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that a member of the UK armed forces died this morning in Ukraine.

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The UK has previously acknowledged that a “small number” of military personnel are in the country, mainly providing security for the British diplomatic presence and supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.

The fatal incident is not assessed as being the result of hostile fire, the Press Association understands.

