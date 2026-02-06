Starmer under pressure as he seeks to weather Mandelson storm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer remains under pressure from within Labour ranks as he seeks to steady the ship amid widespread anger over the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.

Leadership speculation intensified on Thursday as the Prime Minister gave a speech apologising to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims for believing the peer’s “lies” about his relationship with the paedophile financier.

Backbenchers have called for either his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney to be sacked or for Sir Keir himself to step down after bombshell revelations about Lord Mandelson’s dealings with the child sex offender.

In a speech on Thursday, the Prime Minister insisted that “none of us knew the depth of the darkness” of the peer’s relationship with Epstein when he was appointed ambassador to the US last year.

Police are investigating allegations the peer, who has stepped down from the Lords, passed on market-sensitive information to Epstein when he was business secretary following the 2008 financial crisis.

Other documents released by the US Department of Justice also laid bare the apparent extent of the pair’s relationship, with messages appearing to show Lord Mandelson celebrate the paedophile’s release from jail as “Liberation day”.

Amid growing uncertainty about his political future, Sir Keir said on Thursday he shared the “anger and frustration” of colleagues about the saga but vowed to continue as Prime Minister.

However, Labour grandee Baroness Harriet Harman said it looked “weak and naive and gullible” for the Prime Minister to say “he lied to me” and warned the scandal would “finish him off” unless he took the right course of action.

“He should be reflecting on why he made that appointment,” she told Sky News’ Electoral Dysfunction podcast.

“He should also be thinking about a real reset in No 10, because what you need from your team in No 10 is people who share your values and your principles and who will help you be the best prime minister you can be according to your true self.

“And clearly that is not what happened because the Keir Starmer who was DPP (director of public prosecutions), would never have appointed somebody like Peter Mandelson to represent the country.”

A handful of Labour MPs, including John McDonnell and Barry Gardiner, have publicly suggested the Prime Minister should consider his position, though others have expressed reservations about the prospect of upheaval without an obvious challenger.

The Daily Mail reported that Sir Keir’s former deputy, Angela Rayner, who left Government after underpaying stamp duty on a new property, had told friends she was “ready” to launch a leadership campaign.

A spokesperson for Ms Rayner said: “We don’t recognise these claims.”

Meanwhile, a number of MPs are understood to have been invited to Chequers for a pre-planned evening at the Prime Minister’s grace and favour country estate in an apparent bid to strengthen relations with backbenchers.

Sir Keir is understood to have hosted similar drinks twice previously on a fortnightly basis.

Many Labour MPs have privately expressed a lack of confidence in the Prime Minister’s No 10 team and pointed to his right-hand man Mr McSweeney, whom they blame for his ally Lord Mandelson’s appointment last year.

There was also anger about Downing Street’s attempt to control the release of potentially explosive documents providing insight into how the decision was made.

The Government backed down and ceded control to Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) to decide what could be released into the public domain in the face of a Labour mutiny on Wednesday.

The release could be delayed because the Metropolitan Police has asked the Government not to publish documents that would “undermine” its probe.

The ISC said it could not provide a timetable for releasing the documents as it reviews whether some of the papers should be withheld for national security reasons.

No 10 has “begun discussions with the ISC about the process for releasing these documents” and will update Parliament once it has been agreed, Sir Keir’s spokesman said.

The Prime Minister retains “full confidence” in his right-hand man, his official spokesman told reporters.

Lord Mandelson has been approached for comment and while he has yet to speak publicly, the BBC said it understood he maintains he did not act criminally and that his actions were not for personal gain.