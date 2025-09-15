UK to deploy RAF jets to Poland after Russian drone incursion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will deploy RAF jets to Poland in response to Russian drones violating the country’s airspace.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Britain would provide “further air defence over Poland” following last week’s incident in which multiple Russian drones were shot down by Nato forces.

He said: “That is the right thing to do. The wrong thing to do would be to ignore this increased aggression from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, from Russia.

“Because this wasn’t a one-off. You saw only a few weeks ago the bombing of the British Council in Kyiv, the attacking of the EU embassy, and the direct hits on the Council of Ministers in Kyiv itself.”

He added: “It’s absolutely clear that the Russians are ramping up the aggression. It’s very important that, with our Nato allies, we respond appropriately to that and that’s what we’re doing today.”

Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, will join Nato’s “Eastern Sentry” mission, flying over Poland alongside aircraft from Denmark, France and Germany.

They will be supported by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft from RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “The UK is fully committed to playing its part in Eastern Sentry, increasing our military presence on Nato’s eastern flank even further.”

The announcement comes after Russia’s ambassador in London, Andrei Kelin, was summoned by the Foreign Office on Monday over his country’s “unprecedented violation” of Nato airspace.

As well as last week’s incursion over Poland, Romania’s defence ministry said over the weekend that a Russian drone had entered its airspace and been intercepted by two F-16 fighter jets.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the incident over his country had brought Poland “the closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two”.

In response, the UK said it would join Nato efforts to bolster its eastern flank amid concerns Russia would attempt further incursions.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Russia should understand that its continued aggression only strengthens the unity between Nato allies and our determination to stand with Ukraine, and any further incursions will again be met with force.”

Six RAF Typhoon jets had been based in Poland between April and July as part of Nato’s enhanced air policing mission, a task shared between members of the alliance.

During that deployment, the jets amassed almost 500 flying hours and 20 scrambles, operating alongside Swedish aircraft.