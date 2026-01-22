PM says ‘hard yards’ of Greenland security ahead as he welcomes Trump shift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said the “hard yards” of bolstering Arctic security can begin as he welcomed Donald Trump dropping tariff threats against European nations opposed to his ambitions to annex Greenland.

The Prime Minister said the US president’s shift in position was a “good thing” following weeks of pressure on the UK and allies which saw Europe and America teeter on the brink of a trade war.

Mr Trump rowed back on his threats on Wednesday evening after a meeting with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte to discuss his decision to impose new 10% tariffs as a result of opposition to his plans for the mineral-rich territory.

The pair met on the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the US president said they “formed the framework of a future deal” for security in the Arctic region.

“I think you will have noticed that the last few days have been incredibly serious in relation to big things happening on the world stage,” he said.

“And you may have seen but it is a good thing that yesterday, the threat of tariffs against the United Kingdom was lifted and now we can start hard yards and finding a way forward on security in the Arctic, which may seem a long way away, pretty remote, but actually it does matter to all of us in terms of the safety and security of our country.

“And we’ve got through the last few days with a mix of British pragmatism, common sense, but also that British sense of sticking to our values and our principles.

“But now, as I say, the hard yards of actually finding a better way for security for our country, for Europe and across the globe.”