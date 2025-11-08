Prince George joins King, Queen and Princess of Wales at Festival of Remembrance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince George has joined the King, Queen and Princess of Wales at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance.

The crowd at the Royal Albert Hall in London stood as the family entered to a fanfare by trumpeters and took their seats in the royal box on Saturday evening.

Kate, wearing a black dress with a white collar by Alessandra Rich, an HMS Glasgow brooch and earrings belonging to the late Queen, was seated next to her son.

The princess’ dress was adorned with a handmade poppy created out of silk, glass and other natural materials by Izzy Ager, of Lock and Co, who has recently graduated from the Royal School of Needlework.

Sir Keir Starmer was seen taking his seat alongside his wife Lady Victoria Starmer shortly before the royal family arrived.

This year, the festival is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and is being hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

It is also marking the 25th anniversary of the UK Government lifting the ban on gay, lesbian and bisexual personnel serving openly in the armed forces and will reflect on past discriminations.

The festival will see performances by Sir Rod Stewart, Sam Ryder and Keala Settle as well as music performed by the Central Band of the RAF, the RAF Squadronaires and the Band of HM Royal Marines.

The King was announced as a patron of the Royal British Legion last year and will lead the nation in a two-minute silence at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday.

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance will be broadcast at 9pm on BBC One later on Saturday.