Runcorn by-election on a knife-edge as recount takes place

Just four votes are thought to separate Reform and Labour in a seat which Sir Keir Starmer’s party held with a majority of almost 14,700 in 2024.

David Hughes
Friday 02 May 2025 04:08 BST
Votes are counted at DCBL Halton Stadium, Widnes, Cheshire, for the Runcorn and Helsby by-election (Peter Byrne/PA)
Votes are counted at DCBL Halton Stadium, Widnes, Cheshire, for the Runcorn and Helsby by-election (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK could be on the brink of inflicting defeat on Labour in the first by-election test for Sir Keir Starmer.

A full recount is taking place in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election contest, with just four votes between Reform in first place and Labour.

It is a dramatic development in a seat which Labour held with a majority of 14,696 in the 2024 general election and came as Reform made gains in local contest across England.

Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice had earlier said the by-election was “very, very close, nip-and-tuck, way too close to call”.

Acting returning officer Stephen Young said: “Because of the close proximity of the parties, we have agreed to do a full recount of all the ballot papers.”

