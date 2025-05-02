Runcorn by-election on a knife-edge as recount takes place
Just four votes are thought to separate Reform and Labour in a seat which Sir Keir Starmer’s party held with a majority of almost 14,700 in 2024.
Nigel Farage’s Reform UK could be on the brink of inflicting defeat on Labour in the first by-election test for Sir Keir Starmer.
A full recount is taking place in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election contest, with just four votes between Reform in first place and Labour.
It is a dramatic development in a seat which Labour held with a majority of 14,696 in the 2024 general election and came as Reform made gains in local contest across England.
Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice had earlier said the by-election was “very, very close, nip-and-tuck, way too close to call”.
Acting returning officer Stephen Young said: “Because of the close proximity of the parties, we have agreed to do a full recount of all the ballot papers.”