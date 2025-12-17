Starmer tells Abramovich ‘clock is ticking’ to send Chelsea billions to Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has warned Roman Abramovich that “the clock is ticking” for him to donate the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea FC to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister told MPs on Wednesday that ministers have issued a licence allowing the proceeds from the sale of the Premier League football club to be transferred to a new foundation for humanitarian causes in Ukraine.

He said: “My message to Abramovich is this: the clock is ticking.

“Honour the commitment you made and pay up now, and if you don’t, we are prepared to go to court so every penny reaches those whose lives have been torn apart by Putin’s illegal war.”

Mr Abramovich sold the club in May 2022 after he was sanctioned following Vladimir Putin’s invasion earlier that year.

The oligarch had pledged to donate the proceeds from the sale to the people of Ukraine, but he has so far failed to reach an agreement with the Government on a way forward and the funds remain frozen.

Downing Street said Mr Abramovich has objected to the Government’s insistence that the money be spent exclusively in Ukraine.

Wednesday’s decision to grant a licence for the transfer is an effort to force Mr Abramovich to fulfil his promise before the Government resorts to legal action.

It is understood that the Government expects Mr Abramovich to act within the next few months, although it does not appear to have set a hard deadline.

The Government previously raised the possibility of legal action in June, when Chancellor Rachel Reeves and then-foreign secretary David Lammy said they were “frustrated” by the failure to reach an agreement with Mr Abramovich.

On Wednesday, Ms Reeves said it was “unacceptable” that the money remained frozen in a UK bank and said ministers were “prepared to do what is necessary” to ensure the funds reach Ukraine.

The Treasury said ministers would consider any proposal from Mr Abramovich to voluntarily transfer the money to Ukraine.

But the department declined to say what legal mechanism it could use to force the transfer of funds.

Under the new licence, the proceeds must go to humanitarian causes in Ukraine, while any future gains can be spent more broadly on victims of conflict around the world.