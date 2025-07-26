SNP threaten to force Palestine recognition vote as PM faces pressure over Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The SNP has threatened to “force a vote” and bring forward legislation for the UK to recognise Palestinian statehood, in a bid to heap further pressure on Sir Keir Starmer as he resists calls to do so.

Stephen Flynn, the party’s Westminster leader, said he would table a “Palestine Recognition Bill” in the Commons when Parliament returns from recess unless the Prime Minister changes his position.

It comes after 221 MPs – the majority Labour, along with Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru, SDLP and Independents – signed a letter calling on the Government to take the step.

Sir Keir has faced mounting pressure after French President Emmanuel Macron announced France would formally recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September, amid global anger at starvation in Gaza.

The SNP said it would table the Bill to coincide with the gathering of world leaders, and Mr Flynn said the Government could not “stand idly by in the face of what is happening”.

The Prime Minister has committed to recognising Palestinian statehood but said it must be part of a peace process in the Middle East.

“Unless Keir Starmer stops blocking UK recognition of Palestine, the SNP will introduce a Palestine Recognition Bill when Parliament returns in September and force a vote if necessary,” Mr Flynn said.

He added: “Keir Starmer must stop defending the indefensible, finally find a backbone and demand that Israel ends its war now.”

Close attention will be paid to how any potential vote plays out, after the Commons descended into chaos last February when the SNP used one of its Opposition Day Debates to press for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Labour, then the official opposition, responded by tabling an amendment to the motion with different wording, and the then-Tory government put forward a separate one calling for an “immediate humanitarian pause”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle came under fire at the time for breaking with convention to select both the Labour and Government, which he said was to give MPs the “widest range” of options to consider.

The SNP said they were being denied an opportunity to have a vote on their motion, which was originally meant to be the focus of the debate, and the Speaker later apologised.

The Government has been contacted for comment.