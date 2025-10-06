Prime Minister ‘appalled’ by suspected arson at seaside mosque

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister is “appalled” after a mosque in a seaside town was set on fire in a suspected arson attack, his official spokesman said.

The fire, which damaged the front entrance of the mosque in Peacehaven in East Sussex on Saturday night, is being treated as a hate crime by police.

Detectives are hunting for two suspects, with Sussex Police having released images of balaclava-clad people seen approaching the front door, before spraying suspected accelerant on the entrance to the mosque and igniting a fire.

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “(Sir Keir Starmer) was appalled by the arson attack in Peacehaven.

“As the Home Secretary said, attacks against Britain’s Muslims are attacks against all Britons and this country itself.

“He thanks the emergency services for their swift response. Anti-Muslim hatred has no place in Britain.”

Sussex Police said the incident, which occurred just before 10pm in Phyllis Avenue, is not currently being treated as terror-related.

Mothin Ali, deputy leader of the Green Party, had pressed officers to “seek clarity on the motives of this attack”.

“People were inside the mosque when it was firebombed and people in this community will be feeling frightened and targeted for their faith,” Mr Ali said.

He added: “My thoughts are with everyone at the masjid (mosque) and the wider Muslim community in Sussex, who will be feeling shaken and fearful today.

“Protecting Jews and Muslims in their places of worship must be a priority.

“We must redouble our commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder and bring communities together.”

More than £3,000 has been raised on Gofundme from the community for the mosque to help rebuild and mend the damage done by the attack.

One of the mosque’s managers, who did not wish to be named, said the response from locals has been “heart-warming”, and blamed the attack on an “anti-Islamic” ideology.

“He’s just ruined his own life – why would someone do such a stupid thing? It doesn’t make sense, but people do stupid things because of an ideology that’s been created in their minds,” he said.

He added that the attacker showed “no care for life” and could have potentially killed people, if the fire had spread closer to the electrics in the mosque, or gas canisters in the garage next door.

He pointed to politics, media outlets and social media causing “anti-Islamic sentiment” to be “riled up” across the country.

He explained that the mosque was a safe haven from that ideology.

“The community as a whole, as you can imagine, they’re in fear,” he said.

In a previous statement, a spokesperson for the mosque said: “We are deeply saddened by the shocking arson attack that took place at Peacehaven Community Centre on the evening of Saturday October 4.

“While the incident has caused damage to our building and vehicles, we are profoundly grateful that no-one was injured.

“This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values.

“We ask everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion.”

The mosque will be closed until police have completed their investigations, the spokesperson added.

Sussex Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.