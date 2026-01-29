AI benefits to be felt ‘across community’, Kendall says as growth zone announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans for a new AI growth zone in Scotland will help create thousands of jobs and bring billions of pounds of investment, the UK Government has said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the latest such development, in Lanarkshire, would create “good, well-paid jobs” for the community.

He spoke out as it was announced the area would become home to the latest of the Government-backed zones, which are designed to help rapidly grow the development of large-scale data centres.

Sir Keir said: “With strong progress made on our AI Opportunities Action Plan over the past year, now is the time to put our foot on the accelerator and ensure working people feel the benefits in every corner of the UK.”

The new Lanarkshire AI Growth Zone, which has already attracted £8.2 billion of private investment, could create more than 3,400 jobs in the coming years, according to the UK Government – with around 800 high-paying jobs in AI expected to be created, along with other jobs in the construction of the site.

The Prime Minister said: “By bringing billions of pounds of investment into Lanarkshire, we are creating good, well-paid jobs and funding support that directly helps families with the cost of living.”

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said that Thursday’s announcement of the Lanarkshire zone is “about creating good jobs, backing innovation and making sure the benefits AI will bring can be felt across the community”.

She added: “That’s how the UK Government is delivering real change for the people of Scotland.

“From thousands of new jobs and billions in investment through to support for local people and their families, AI growth zones are bringing generation-defining opportunity to all corners of the country.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Seizing the opportunities of AI is vital for getting jobs and growth in every part of the country.

“Our AI growth zones are doing just that – creating new opportunities for local communities and unlocking investment so businesses can grow and scale up, building an economy that works for working people.”

The latest AI growth zone is being delivered by local firm DataVita, in partnership with AI cloud firm CoreWeave, with a new community fund planned as part of the project expected to deliver up to £543 million for local projects over the next 15 years.

Danny Quinn, managing director of DataVita, said: “The £543 million community fund means the benefits stay here, good jobs, new skills, and investment that actually reaches the people who live and work in this area.”

He added: “Scotland has everything AI needs, the talent, the green energy, and now the infrastructure.

“But this goes beyond the physical buildings.

“We’re creating innovation parks, new energy infrastructure, and attracting inward investment from some of the world’s leading technology companies.

“This is a massive opportunity for North Lanarkshire and Scotland, and we want to make sure local people share in it.”

Ben Richardson, managing director of CoreWeave International, said the “long-term approach” of the project “is what supports economic growth and strengthens the UK’s position in AI”.

He added: “The Lanarkshire AI Growth Zone marks a meaningful step in moving the UK from AI ambition into AI in production.”

Scottish Government business minister Richard Lochhead said the announcement was a “welcome endorsement of Scotland’s existing strengths and future potential in this transformative sector”.

Mr Lochhead added: “The Lanarkshire Growth Zone will unlock new opportunities for businesses, researchers and communities, support high-quality jobs, boost productivity and help Scotland play a leading role in the responsible development and deployment of AI.

“Scotland’s abundant renewable energy, strong digital infrastructure and sustained public investment make it an ideal location for large-scale, green computing projects.

“Coupled with globally recognised excellence in research, innovation and technological ingenuity, this has already helped attract a £1.5 billion investment in Scotland’s AI infrastructure by DataVita and CoreWeave.

“We look forward to supporting the UK Government, DataVita and partners in making the Lanarkshire Growth Zone a success and ensuring it delivers a lasting benefit for Scotland’s economy and society.”