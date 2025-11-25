Ukraine talks ‘moving in positive direction’ in allied meeting, PM says
The Prime Minister said Ukraine had ‘proposed some constructive changes’.
Sir Keir Starmer has said talks on a potential ceasefire in Ukraine were “moving in a positive direction” as he spoke to leaders of the war-torn nation’s allies.
The Prime Minister led a call with leaders of the so-called coalition of the willing on Tuesday after talks between Ukraine and the US in Geneva over the weekend appeared to bear fruit for a path to peace.
Addressing a virtual meeting of the coalition from the Cabinet room in 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir said of the latest talks: “Progress was made and I welcome some of the developments that have now come forward.
“It was a chance to ensure that the draft plan fully reflects Ukraine’s interests and lays the ground for a lasting peace.”
He added that Ukraine had “proposed some constructive changes”, supported by European national security advisers.
The Prime Minister said: “I do think we are moving in a positive direction and indications today that in large part the majority of the text, Volodymyr (Zelensky) is indicating, can be accepted.”