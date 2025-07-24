Starmer and Zelensky discuss anti-corruption in call

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky have discussed the “importance” of anti-corruption measures after the Ukrainian president faced protests over a controversial piece of legislation.

Mr Zelensky said that he raised his plans to ensure “the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure” with the Prime Minister after his government in Kyiv faced their first major protests since the outbreak of war three years ago.

On Thursday the Ukrainian president announced that he would send a new anti-corruption Bill to the country’s parliament.

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine earlier this week protesting against legislation that will tighten oversight of two anti-corruption agencies.

The two leaders also spoke about sanctions on Russian energy revenues in a call on Thursday, Downing Street said.

Giving a read-out of their conversation, a Number 10 spokesperson said that the men “agreed international partners must continue to ramp up the pressure on Russia”.

The spokesperson added: “The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine, and the leaders agreed on the importance of the role of independent anti-corruption institutions at the heart of Ukraine’s democracy.

“Both leaders underscored that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must come to the negotiation table and agree an unconditional ceasefire to see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Mr Zelensky said that they had a “very good and substantive conversation” when they talked on Thursday.

In a post on X he said that he “spoke about the preparation of a bill aimed at strengthening the legal system and ensuring the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure”.

The Prime Minister “suggested involving experts who could contribute to long-term cooperation”, Mr Zelensky added.

Mr Zelensky and Sir Keir spoke in person last month when the Ukrainian leader was hosted by Number 10.