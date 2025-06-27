Starmer to warn of ‘backroom stitch-up’ in Welsh elections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will warn of a “backroom stitch-up” between the Tories, Reform UK and Plaid Cymru ahead of key elections in Wales next year.

In a speech to the Welsh Labour conference, the Prime Minister is set to say that a coalition of those parties would be a “return to the chaos and division of the last decade” and risk rolling back the progress his party is starting to make.

Welsh First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan meanwhile will call next year’s polls a “moment of reckoning” and “serious threat” as Reform UK is “rising” and Plaid Cymru “mobilising”.

And Labour will announce funding to help those made redundant by the Tata Steel closure in Port Talbot.

Reform UK is eyeing an opportunity to end Labour’s 26 years of domination in the Welsh Parliament at the Senedd elections in May next year.

Labour performed poorly in this year’s local elections in England, which saw Nigel Farage’s party win a swathe of council seats.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has not ruled out making deals with Plaid Cymru or Reform at the next Senedd election.

Welsh Labour leader Baroness Morgan will say the election is not going to be a “routine affair”.

She will add: “It will be a moment of reckoning. Reform are rising. Plaid are mobilising. And across the country, people are asking big, serious questions about the kind of future they want for Wales.

“This is not a moment to look away. This is the moment to look forward – a moment of maximum opportunity and, yes, also of serious threat. It’s time to stand up. It’s time to get involved.”

The conference in Llandudno comes on the heels of Sir Keir’s U-turn on welfare policy to avert a major backbench rebellion that will leave Chancellor Rachel Reeves facing a scramble to fill a potential hole in her budget this autumn.

Ahead of marking a year in office next week, Sir Keir will point to moves his Government has made since the election that he says bring direct benefits to Wales, including international trade deals that give a boost to brands such as Penderyn whisky and legislation to bolster workers’ rights.

Wales Secretary Jo Stevens is set to announce a new £11 million fund for businesses offering skilled employment in Port Talbot as it seeks to help those left unemployed by Tata Steel’s closure of the steelworks.

The fund is made up of £6.78 million from the Government and £5 million from Tata Steel.

“The Tories abandoned our steelworkers. Reform want to cancel the Electric Arc Furnace, throw away 5,000 jobs, and send people back down the mines.

“We have the backs of our steelworkers, their families and local businesses,” Ms Stevens will say.

Sir Keir will tout the advantages of having parallel Labour governments in Westminster and Wales, with Baroness Morgan leading the latter as a “fierce champion”.

“This is the party that has got wages rising faster in the first 10 months than the Tories managed in 10 years. This is the government that is cutting bills and creating jobs. This is the movement that will rebuild Britain and renew Wales,” Sir Keir is expected to say.

Labour is the party with the “interests of working people at their heart” and “it always will be”, he will say.

“Or, there’s the other option. The risk of rolling back all the progress we’re beginning to make. A return to the chaos and division of the last decade.

“A backroom stitch-up between the Tories, Reform and Plaid. And once again, it will be working families left to pick up the bill.

“Whether that’s with Reform, or with Plaid’s determination to cut Wales off from the rest of the country – with no plan to put Wales back together.”