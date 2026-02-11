Urgent search for missing schoolboy, 13, last seen in West Midlands
Kelvin Momodu was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a grey line down the legs
Police have launched an urgent search for a missing schoolboy who has not been seen for days.
Kelvin Momodu, 13, was last seen in the West Midlands area at 4.20pm on Sunday.
Officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
They say the 13-year-old was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit that has a grey line down the legs, and could also be wearing black Nike trainers.
While the image shared by police shows Kelvin with shorter braids, they are now about shoulder length. He is also described as being of slim build, 5ft 7ins tall, and having a light-skinned complexion.
Before he disappeared, Kelvin was known to visit the Loughborough and Leicester city centre areas.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers are appealing for public help in locating a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing.
“Kelvin Momodu was last seen around 4.30pm on Sunday 8 February in the West Midlands area.
“He is described as having a light-skinned complexion, 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build. The image shows Kelvin with shorter braids, but they are now about shoulder length.
“He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit, with a grey line down the legs and possibly black Nike trainers.
“He is known to visit the Loughborough and Leicester city centre area.
“Anyone who has seen Kelvin since Sunday evening or knows where he is now is asked to get in touch.
“If you can help contact 101, quoting incident 556 of 10 February.”
