Kemi Badenoch says she does not feel Nigerian and no longer has passport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has said she does not see herself as Nigerian and no longer has a passport for the country.

The Conservative Party leader was born in the UK but grew up in Nigeria.

When the country’s economy collapsed in the 1990s, her parents took advantage of her British passport to get her out, sending her at the age of 16 to live with a family friend in south London to continue her education.

She said she had not renewed her Nigerian passport in two decades in an interview with the Rosebud podcast.

“I have not renewed my Nigerian passport, I think, not since the early 2000s.

“I don’t identify with it any more, most of my life has been in the UK and I’ve just never felt the need to.”

She said she had to get a visa to visit the country when her father died, which she described as a “big fandango”.

“I’m Nigerian through ancestry, by birth, despite not being born there because of my parents… but by identity I’m not really.

“I know the country very well, I have a lot of family there, and I’m very interested in what happens there.

“But home is where my now family is, and my now family is my children, it’s my husband and my brother and his children, in-laws. The Conservative party is very much part of my family – my extended family, I call it,” she said.

The North West Essex MP said her early experiences in Nigeria shaped her political outlook, including “why I don’t like socialism”.

“And I remember never quite feeling that I belonged there,” she added.

The Tory leader said the reason she returned to the UK as a teenager was a “a very sad one”.

“It was that my parents thought: ‘There is no future for you in this country’.”

She has not experienced racial prejudice in Britain “in any meaningful form”, she said.

“I knew I was going to a place where I would look different to everybody, and I didn’t think that that was odd,” she said.

“What I found actually quite interesting was that people didn’t treat me differently, and it’s why I’m so quick to defend the UK whenever there are accusations of racism.”