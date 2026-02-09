Starmer should resign if he ‘can’t do the job’, says Badenoch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said Keir Starmer is “blowing around like a plastic bag in the wind” and should resign if he “can’t do the job”.

She added that Labour MPs “should speak to my whips” if they are ready to hold a confidence vote in the Prime Minister.

Ms Badenoch made the comments on a visit to Godalming, Surrey on Monday – in which she was accompanied by Godalming and Ash MP Sir Jeremy Hunt and shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith.

Speaking at a pub in the market town shortly after the resignation of Downing Street communications chief Tim Allan, she told the Press Association: “It’s quite clear that Keir Starmer does not have a grip on his Government.

“He is in office, but not in power, and our country is not being governed.

“The Labour Party have a huge majority, but can’t run anything. They need to decide who is the best person to lead their party so that they can fix the problems of this country.

“What I’m seeing is a Government that is completely adrift. The Prime Minister is blowing around like a plastic bag in the wind. If he can’t do the job, then yes, he should go.”

Last week, Ms Badenoch made a direct offer to Labour MPs to join her party in seeking a no confidence vote against the Prime Minister.

She said at the time that Sir Keir’s position amid the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal was “untenable” and “Britain is not being governed” properly with him at the helm.

Asked on Monday if Labour MPs should hold a vote of no confidence in Sir Keir, Ms Badenoch said: “I have said that if they are ready to have a confidence vote, they should speak to my whips.

“A few Labour MPs have given some indications – I can’t say who and exactly when – but right now, what the country needs is stability and certainty.”

Ms Badenoch visited an estate agent and a coffee shop during her visit to Godalming, telling reporters that the country was living in a “Labour psychodrama”.

She added: “The Prime Minister is the architect of his own misfortunes, and all of the chaos and instability we’re seeing is completely self-inflicted.”