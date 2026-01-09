‘Nature has helped me heal’, says Kate on 44th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales said she has spent winter reflecting on how “deeply grateful” she is as she celebrates her 44th birthday.

In the final instalment of Kensington Palace’s quarterly Mother Nature series, Kate said the cold season has a way of bringing “stillness, patience and quiet consideration”.

The princess launched the series in spring as a celebration of the changing seasons across the UK.

In a video posted on social media on her 44th birthday, Kate said: “Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration.

“Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection.

“To discover the deepest parts of ourselves. Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing.

“I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am.

“For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive.

“To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides.

“In memory. Helping us to heal.”

The princess’s birthday on Friday falls just days before the first anniversary of her announcement at the start of 2025 that she was in remission from cancer.

Friday’s video shows Kate wearing a long green coat with a hat and scarf while on an early morning walk in Berkshire.

The video was accompanied by a personal post signed with a C, which read: “The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.

“There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world. C”

Other locations featured in the footage include Cumbria, Gloucestershire, London, East Sussex and The Cotswolds.

The post was made a day after Kate made a surprise appearance at Charing Cross Hospital to show support for under pressure NHS staff.

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised volunteers and NHS staff on a tea break on Thursday as they carried out their first engagement of 2026.