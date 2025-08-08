Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by bus outside hospital
The boy was hit by a white single decker bus which was travelling near the entrance to the A&E department, Kent Police said.
The family of the four-year-old boy who died after being hit by a bus outside a hospital in Kent have set up a memorial area close to the building.
Police were called to the collision outside the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother (QEQM) hospital in Margate just after 4pm on Thursday.
He has been named as Zaahir Jan on a GoFundMe page set up by his mother, which has already raised almost £3,000.
Zaahir was hit by a white Stagecoach bus which was travelling near the entrance to the A&E department yesterday afternoon.
According to the BBC, he had been visiting his grandmother before he left the hospital on foot and the collision took place.
He was taken back inside the hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after.
On Friday, his mother and other family members arrived outside the hospital close to where Zaahir died.
They laid blankets, flowers and sweets in tribute – as well as writing letters to him.
On the GoFundMe page, his mother wrote: “Everyone is devastated but that word doesn’t feel like enough to explain how we are all feeling.
“Our sweet funny boy with a cheeky smile that could make anyone’s heart full. The smile that we can’t see again.
“Can’t hold him. Can’t cuddle him. Can’t hear him. Can’t have him sleeping in my bed tonight.
“But I can try to give him the best and most comfortable burial. My baby I wish you were in my bed tonight cuddling. I love you my boy.”
Investigators from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.