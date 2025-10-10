Two Kent sites earmarked as holding areas in event of EU border system issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two sites in Kent have been earmarked as holding areas for cars in the event of long delays from a new EU border system being introduced on Sunday.

The Government is finalising an agreement to use a location along the A20/M20 route where vehicles could be parked if the Entry/Exit System (EES) causes chaos at the Port of Dover, the PA news agency understands.

The deal is expected to be completed in time for next summer, which is likely to be the first major test for the EES as tourist numbers spike.

Officials have already reached an agreement for Lydden Hill Race Circuit to hold port-bound A2 traffic.

No payments will be made for either site unless they are used.

The locations have been chosen as part of long-term efforts to boost Kent’s resilience to problems with Channel crossings, and could also be used if bad weather or industrial action cause disruption.

The EES will involve people from non-EU countries – such as the UK – having their fingerprints registered and photograph taken to enter the EU.

For most UK travellers this will be done on arrival at foreign airports.

But those travellers boarding international services from London’s St Pancras station, the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel’s Folkestone terminal will complete the checks in the UK.

The Port of Dover has requested that EES kiosks at its site do not initially require users to answer four questions about their trip, covering topics such as whether they have sufficient funds for their trip and have a return travel ticket.

PA understands those requests have been passed on by the Government to EU officials, but no confirmation has been received.

There have been concerns the introduction of the EES would lead to huge queues, but the EU’s decision to roll out the programme in a phased manner means no major disruption is expected on Sunday.

EU member states will initially only be required to use the system for a proportion of their arrivals.

The deadline for full implementation is April 10 next year.

Alex Norris, minister for border security and asylum, said: “We recognise that EES checks will be a significant change for British travellers, which is why we have worked closely with our European partners to ensure the rollout goes as smoothly as possible.

“The UK and EU have a shared objective of securing our borders and these modernisation measures will help us protect our citizens and prevent illegal migration.”

Transport minister Keir Mather said: “We’ve backed our ports and operators with £10.5 million to help them get ready for the EU’s new Entry/Exit System, ensuring they have the infrastructure and systems in place to manage the changes.

“Our priority is to minimise disruption for travellers and hauliers, particularly at our busiest border crossings.

“We’ll continue working closely with European partners and local resilience forums to keep traffic flowing and journeys smooth.”