Will King Charles abdicate? How cancer diagnosis will affect his royal duties

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping back from his royal duties, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The King, 75, was diagnosed with a form of the disease discovered during an unrelated operation for an enlarged prostate last week, the palace said.

Buckingham Palace says the King “remains wholly positive about his treatment”. He will step back from public duties with senior royals expected to stand in for him.

It is not clear what kind of cancer he was diagnosed with and no further details are being shared on the stage of cancer or a prognosis. It comes only days after Charles was pictured attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, giving a smile and wave to photographers outside.

So will Charles abdicate, and how will the cancer diagnosis affect his royal duties? The Independent has answered your questions below.

What has Charles been diagnosed with?

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. It is unclear what form of the disease he has, but it was discovered during unrelated treatment for an enlarged prostate.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Will the King abdicate?

The statement released by Buckingham Palace has given no indication that the King intends to step down. In fact, it suggests that he hopes to return to his duties in full in the future.

The last British monarch to leave the throne was Edward VIII, but that was for personal reasons when he decided to marry American actor and divorcee Wallis Simpson in 1936.

Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not abdicate despite health struggles towards the end of her life.

How will the diagnosis affect his royal duties?

Charles will be stepping back from public duties during treatment for the disease on the advice of his doctors, according to Buckingham Palace. However, he will continue to oversee state business and official paperwork.

The King remains at home, most likely in Clarence House, his favoured residence in the capital. But the palace has made clear the King intends to return to his duties as soon as his health allows.

In the statement, the Palace said: “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Senior royals are expected to stand in for him. It is unclear which royals would undertake his public-facing duties, but the Prince and Princess of Wales are well placed to do so as William is next in line to the throne.