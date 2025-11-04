Artwork by King Charles showing ‘deep connection to nature’ goes on sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A limited-edition print of the King’s country retreat, reproduced from the monarch’s original watercolour, has gone on sale.

The lithograph of Highgrove in Gloucestershire captures the “serene beauty” of the house, its “iconic wildflower meadow” and the King’s “talent and deep connection to nature”, Highgrove Gardens said.

The scene, with the meadow in the foreground, was painted in 1995 when Charles, a keen artist, was the Prince of Wales.

Only 100 framed prints of Highgrove House – A View from the Wildflower Meadow, signed by the King, are available and are being sold for £3,500 each on the Highgrove Shop website.

open image in gallery The framed print showing the King’s Highgrove House ( Highgrove Gardens/The King’s Foundation/PA )

The image also features the 200-year-old Cedar of Lebanon Tree, which stood on the main lawn and appealed to the King when he first saw the house in 1980.

The description on the site reads: “This exquisite print captures the serene beauty of Highgrove House and its iconic Wildflower Meadow, with the Cedar of Lebanon Tree standing proudly in the background.

“It highlights the artist’s talent and deep connection to nature, offering collectors a remarkable work of art.”

This is the only artwork featuring the house and gardens that has not been produced before, the King’s Foundation charity said.

open image in gallery The King chats to an artist working at their easel on a visit to Dorset ( Ben Birchall/PA )

Scott Simpson, retail director at the foundation, said: “His Majesty is recognised as an extremely talented artist, with his work often depicting nature and places which hold personal significance.

“These lithographs are a unique opportunity for people to own these rare artworks, each signed by The King.”

Lithography, a skill invented in the 18th century, is a traditional printing process that uses a flat stone or metal plate.

The artwork is available for pre-order on the Highgrove site, with deliveries taking place from the beginning of December.

open image in gallery One of the limited edition prints being made ( Highgrove Gardens/The King’s Foundation/PA )

The proceeds will fund the work of The King’s Foundation, which aims to “advocate for the change His Majesty wants to see in the world” including training the next generation of young craftspeople in heritage and endangered skills such as millinery, embroidery and woodworking.